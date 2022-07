Happy 4th of July! The day is starting off with a few scattered showers in Trinity and Siskiyou Counties with clouds everywhere else. These showers could meander into the North Valley at times, but most of it should be concentrated at the northern foothills. This means Redding could see some sprinkle or shower action this morning and at various moments today, but with decreasing chances this afternoon and evening. Everywhere else, is seeing some very mild temperatures this morning, might need to kick off the day with a warm drink for this time of year, but if feels very comfortable outside this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

REDDING, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO