Chicago shooting: Boy, 14, killed, another teen injured in Bronzeville

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Bronzeville Thursday, police said.

Chicago police said the two victims were on the sidewalk about 5:40 p.m. in the 600 block of East 40th Street when someone opened fire, striking them both.

The older boy was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 13-year-old was shot in the buttocks and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

