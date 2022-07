Jordan Spieth played a practice round Saturday at Lahinch Golf Club in Lahinch, Ireland, and was joined by a four-legged playing partner for one of the holes. On Saturday, Spieth posted an Instagram story showing himself hitting an iron shot at the hilly course. In the video, a white goat was eating grass just yards from the three-time major champion when he struck the ball. While Spieth was watching the ball, the goat proceeded to walk around and eat more. Another goat appeared during the first few seconds of the video, but ran out of view of the camera as Spieth hit his shot.

