China

Xi Jinping Says Hong Kong People Must Respect Communist Party

Bloomberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo that was a strong defense of the “one country, two systems” policy, under which Hong Kong is...

www.bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

US Ambassador Urges China to Stop Spreading Russian ‘Lies’

The US ambassador to China called on the Foreign Ministry in Beijing to stop spreading Russia’s “lies,” in an unusually direct and public rebuke by the top American diplomat in the country. Ambassador Nicholas Burns made the “request” in response to a question at a government-backed forum...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
Xi Jinping
The Guardian

Villagers massacred in western Ethiopia, says state-appointed body

An unknown number of villagers have been killed in an ethnically motivated massacre in western Ethiopia, the country’s state-appointed rights body said, as federal forces attempt to stabilise the area following a mass killing in mid-June. Oromiya region, where the Amhara are a minority ethnic group, has experienced spasms...
AFRICA
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Drop Following Another Week Of Losses

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after Wall Street recorded losses for another week and closed one of the worst halves in decades on Thursday. However, the Dow Jones surged by more than 300 points on Friday. Data on factory orders for May will be...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Argentines Seek Hedging in Crypto After Economy Minister Resigns

The cost of buying Tether’s stablecoin USDT with Argentine pesos surged Saturday after Economy Minister Martin Guzman resigned. The resignation marked the biggest departure of President Alberto Fernandez’s government after infighting escalated within the ruling coalition. No replacement was immediately named.
WORLD
Bloomberg

Risk Currencies Rally on Bets US May Roll Back China Tariffs

Commodity and risk currencies rallied overnight on reports the US may soon rollback tariffs on Chinese consumer goods. Asian stock futures pointed to modest gains Tuesday. The Australian dollar gained as much as 1.1% while South Africa’s rand rose almost 1%. The offshore yuan advanced 0.1%.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Dangerous strain of salmonella becoming more common in UK meat

A dangerous strain of salmonella is becoming more common in meat in the UK, unpublished government records show. Test results obtained by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism (BIJ) and the Guardian reveal a rise in poultry products contaminated with salmonella infantis, with raw and processed meat found to be affected. Beef, pork and animal feed have also tested positive for the bacteria, which can cause serious illness that sometimes proves fatal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bloomberg

China Covid Outbreaks Widen as Mass Testing Finds More Cases

China’s virus cases continued to climb over the weekend with hundreds of infections detected in Anhui province, where two counties were already in lockdown. The country reported 380 cases on Sunday, following 385 on Saturday. Infections have surged in recent days after holding below 50 for most of the previous two weeks. Anhui, the center of the latest outbreak, reported 287 cases for Sunday. A lockdown was imposed in Lingbi county in northeastern Anhui from Friday afternoon, while the neighboring Si county conducted its sixth mass testing on Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bloomberg

Johnson Knew of Pincher Reports But Promoted Tory MP to Key Role

Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Boris Johnson was aware of media reports and speculation about alleged misconduct by Conservative MP Chris Pincher, but promoted him to a senior government role because there was no formal complaint against him at the time, the prime minister’s spokesman said.
POLITICS
Bloomberg

Keeping Phones Running in Wartime Pushes Kyivstar to the Limit

Employees killed and displaced, infrastructure seized by force and relentless cyberattacks are only a few of the challenges that Ukraine’s largest mobile phone operator is struggling to overcome as the country tries to fight off Russia’s invasion. Alexander Komarov, the chief executive officer of Kyivstar, said about 10%...
CELL PHONES
China
Bloomberg

Senate Democrat Urges Biden to Repeal Tariffs to Fight Inflation

A Senate Democrat called on President Joe Biden to repeal tariffs put in place by the Trump administration, saying they haven’t significantly changed China’s trade practices and are contributing to high prices for Americans. US Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia said Biden “can and must act now” and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bloomberg

Ukraine Loses Its Final Eastern Stronghold in Luhansk Region

Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk, the last urban holdout under Kyiv’s control in the embattled Luhansk region as Vladimir Putin’s troops come closer to their goal of capturing the province. “In the face of Russian occupation troops’ multiple advantage in artillery, aviation,...
POLITICS
Bloomberg

Ukraine Latest: Russia Tightens Grip on Province as City Falls

Ukraine pulled its troops from Lysychansk, ceding control of a key city in the Luhansk region to Russia as President Vladimir Putin’s troops come closer to their goal of capturing the province. Extending the city’s defense would have led to “fatal consequences” in the face of Russian advantages in...
POLITICS
Bloomberg

Australia Sees Commodities Boom Lifting Exports to Fresh Record

Australia’s minerals exports are set to reach unseen heights for a second year, as a global crunch lifts the value of the nation’s coal and natural gas. Unprecedented income from liquefied natural gas and coal as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roils energy markets will more than offset waning earnings from top export iron ore, the Australian Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources said. The nation will ship A$419 billion ($286 billion) of metals and energy commodities in the year to June 30, 3.5% more than in the prior period and 13% more than estimated in its previous quarterly report.
INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Stocks Up on China Tariff Speculation; Bonds Drop: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks rose with US equity futures Tuesday amid speculation the Biden administration could scrap some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese consumer goods. Treasuries slid after reopening from a holiday. An Asian share index climbed for a second day, helped by Chinese tech stocks, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts...
MARKETS

