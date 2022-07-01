Xi Jinping Says Hong Kong People Must Respect Communist Party

Australia’s minerals exports are set to reach unseen heights for a second year, as a global crunch lifts the value of the nation’s coal and natural gas. Unprecedented income from liquefied natural gas and coal as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roils energy markets will more than offset waning earnings from top export iron ore, the Australian Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources said. The nation will ship A$419 billion ($286 billion) of metals and energy commodities in the year to June 30, 3.5% more than in the prior period and 13% more than estimated in its previous quarterly report.
