ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

Plans on hold for wind turbines in Tazewell County

hoiabc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It may be months before Tazewell County’s government approves more wind energy projects. The Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals voted Thursday evening to approve a...

www.hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Sangamon County Returns To High COVID Transmission Level

Sangamon and several neighboring counties are once again classified as having “high” rates of COVID transmission. Sangamon had fallen into the “medium” category over the past couple of weeks, but the CDC has moved it back into the “high” transmission category. 28 Illinois counties have high transmission levels, including Christina, Logan, Macon, and Menard.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Springfield May Modify Juneteenth Observance

The City of Springfield may make changes to how it observes the Juneteenth holiday. When the city adopted a formal observance of the holiday marking the end of slavery, it noted that its observance would always fall on June 19th. This year, that meant there was no official day off for city government, because the 19th fell on a Sunday. But Mayor Jim Langfelder and Aldermen Shawn Gregory and Roy Williams, Jr. have introduced an ordinance to make Juneteenth like all other holidays, so that when it falls on a Sunday, the city would take Monday off.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

Red, White and BOOM is BACK

PEORIA (HEART OF ILLINOIS ABC) - Tens of thousands of people ventured to the Peoria Riverfront Monday night to celebrate the return of the Red White and BOOM fireworks show. After a three-year hiatus, the event came back with a huge boom to the delight of Fourth of July revelers.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Gibson City

8:15p – City officials tell WCIA that Jay’s Place sustained heavy damage from the fire. Smoke and water damage also occurred to Edward Jones, Hustedt Jewelers and Ace Hardware, but the majority of the fire was contained to Jay’s place thanks to the quick response of area fire departments. 6:15p – UPDATE: Mayor Dan Dickey […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pekin, IL
Pekin, IL
Government
Pekin, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Tazewell County, IL
Government
County
Tazewell County, IL
Local
Illinois Business
wmay.com

Revised Ordinance On Pedestrians, Panhandlers In Medians Introduced

Long-awaited revisions to a proposed Springfield ordinance dealing with people standing in medians and at busy intersections, asking for money, have finally been introduced. The new proposal seeks to make clear that the city is trying to regulate the practice on public safety grounds, and not to infringe on someone’s First Amendment right to ask people for money.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
tspr.org

Galesburg rally – ‘We won’t go back’

A couple hundred people gathered on the lawn of the Knox County Courthouse to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. “I’m not going to let nobody turn me around,” sang Knox County Board member Pam Davidson as the crowd applauded. She said, “That was a Civil Rights song when they marched. (And) women’s rights is civil rights. Human rights is civil rights.”
wmay.com

Power Line Relocation Work Begins Tuesday

Occasional power outages and lane reductions are anticipated over the next several weeks as part of power line relocation work related to the 10th Street railroad project. Ameren and City Water Light and Power are working together on the project to move overhead power lines and replace some transmission poles. CWLP says customers will be notified in advance if power has to be interrupted to accommodate the work. In addition, there will be periodic road closures in some areas east of the tracks between Carpenter and Jackson Streets.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Turbine#Wind Farm#Land Use#Wind Power#Abc#The County Board#The Zoning Board
wdbr.com

DiCenso to Lesko: You’re inept

In June, we’ve been reporting on a deputy city clerk who used a personal social media account to say Springfield aldermen are “assholes.”. Now, in an email chain WTAX News obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, it’s clear Ald. Kristin DiCenso has little respect for city clerk Frank Lesko. The chain started with concern about a frequent public commenter using council meetings to defame a city employee.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

Less hassle for yard signs could be coming to Normal

It could be easier to plant a bunch of signs in your yard in Normal. Town staff have requested that the council ask the Planning Commission to rework the sign ordinance. Town council members will discuss it at Tuesday's meeting. Staff said some of the provisions of the existing ordinance...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Thousands celebrate the Fourth at 50th annual West Peoria parade

WEST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Thousands celebrated the Fourth of July at the 50th annual 4th of July Parade in West Peoria. Organizers say about 80 floats participated in the parade, which traveled a winding route through the West Peoria streets and neighborhoods. The parade was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
WEST PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
hoiabc.com

Renters worried after week without hot water and notice from city

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria renters are concerned on where they might be living after having no hot water for eight days. The city left a notice saying if their landlord does not fix the hot water they are out of a home. It’s been eight days...
hoiabc.com

Morton takes over 40 acres for annual Independence Day celebration

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Morton celebrated their annual pregame to Independence day using over 30 football fields of space. The park district expected over 5,000 attendees. Most of the field was left empty for residents to claim their viewing spot before the big show after dark. Scattered throughout the 40 acres of McClallen Park were giant inflatables for kids, laser tag, as well as multiple food vendors and the summertime-classic lemon shake-up.
PEORIA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Robbery spree lands Sangamon County man 12-year prison term

PEORIA — A Sangamon County man who pleaded guilty in January to federal charges in connection with a string of robberies at banks and convenience stores in Central Illinois in spring 2021, including the robbery of the Village Pantry in Paxton, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

Where to see area fireworks

Folks who want to celebrate Independence Day with pyrotechnics have a couple of options in Springfield. Fireworks displays will be happening at the following locations:. July 3, North Mansion Block, 9:30 p.m. July 4, Knights Action Park, 9:30 p.m. Safety experts and city officials says fireworks are best left to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal police share license plate reader policy

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department shared their policy Friday on the potential automated license plate readers (ALPR) system that could be coming to the town. According to a Normal police press release, the policy is similar to the ones put into place by other local Illinois...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Normal Police reveal policy for use of license plate reading cameras

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Normal Police Department is trying to answer privacy concerns about Automated License Plate Readers before the town council votes later this month whether to buy the crime-fighting cameras. Police on Friday shared the guidelines they developed “in an effort to continue full transparency...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Vehicles, apartment damaged after early morning fire Monday in Bloomington

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An early morning fire Monday left three vehicles and an apartment building damaged in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 2500 block of East Washington Street for a structure fire - several cars were burning next to a one-story apartment building.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy