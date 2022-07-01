Homeless woman dies in abandoned trailer after giving birth
She was extremely reticent about her personal affairs, but people knew that she loved eating at Burger King. Dedria Hurley had beautiful jet-black...www.redlakenationnews.com
This shouldn't be happening in the United States. We are living in a third world country. May this woman and her child rest in peace.
Very sad. I hope the wrong ppl don't get ahold of this story or they'll turn her death into something political.
