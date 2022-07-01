100 east Vancouver residents evacuated after gas leak
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Approximately 100 people have evacuated their homes in an east Vancouver neighborhood after a gas line was hit Thursday evening, Vancouver Fire Department announced.
According to Vancouver Fire Department, "dangerously high levels" of gas has been found in several homes.
Officials said about 100 residents have evacuated from the 45 th Street and 151 st Avenue area.
Five units from Vancouver Fire Department, including a hazardous materials team, are on the scene with Northwest Natural Gas.
As crews work to control the leak, residents are advised to avoid the area.
