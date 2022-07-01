ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Monkeypox patient: "I've had COVID. This was way worse."

By Lisa Rozner
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xID2X_0gRc73Vk00

Monkeypox patient offers advice for others who could be exposed 02:09

NEW YORK -- A man who has monkeypox is sharing what it's like to recover from the virus.

CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to Matt Ford, who is still in isolation.

"I've had COVID twice. This was way worse," he said.

Ford says he's finally feeling better two weeks after noticing pimple-like marks the ended up being monkeypox lesions.

A few days later, he says he developed intense flu-like symptoms, but as those went away, he says, "More and more lesions were appearing ... And by far the worst part was the pain. I mean, to the point that I had to be prescribed narcotic painkillers just to be able to go to sleep."

He says it lasted up to 10 days and there were more than 25 lesions.

RELATED STORY: Monkeypox cases in New York City rise to 62 as city waits for vaccine shipment

Ford, who splits time between Chelsea in Manhattan and California, is isolating in Los Angeles.

The CDC on Thursday reported 396 cases of monkeypox in the United States. The most are in New York and California. New York is reporting 78 cases, and California is reporting 89.

Ford tried getting medication for monkeypox but says red tape got in the way.

"It's cleared for smallpox but not specifically for monkeypox, so I have a lot of friends who tried to get it and were denied, myself included," Ford said.

There is a vaccine for monkeypox. Last week in New York, appointments filled up fast , but Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said more than 8,000 new doses are on the way here.

RELATED STORY: Second day of long lines for monkeypox vaccine at Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic

It's welcome news for Dr. Christina Zhang, of MiDoctor in Hell's Kitchen. The clinic saw its first monkeypox case Saturday -- a 42-year-old man with a suspicious rash who later tested positive.

"If you suspect that you may have contact with people who had monkeypox or who may have suspicious rash, don't be afraid. You need to call your doctor," Zhang said.

"Try to be aware of any potential stigma. Remember that this is not a quote 'gay disease.' And if you think you've been exposed or if you do get it, try to confront or mitigate any shame you might feel. You've done nothing wrong, and remember that this is a temporary condition. You will be on the other side of it," Ford said.

Ford says doctors are ordering him to isolate until his lesions are gone, which can take as long as four weeks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

More than a dozen Connecticut state parks reach capacity

NEW YORK -- People are packing state parks across the Tri-State Area to celebrate the Fourth of July.Wildwood, Orient and Hempstead State Park on Long Island closed after filling to capacity, but have since reopened. More than a dozen state parks in Connecticut have been closed after filling up. Click here for the latest updates.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Delays, cancellations plaguing Newark Airport on holiday weekend

NEWARK, N.J. -- The frustration at the airports is growing as a record number of fliers take take to the skies this holiday weekend. On Sunday, delays and cancellations eased, even though airlines struggled to respond to a staffing shortage. But for many, trying to catch a flight has been a miserable experience, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported. There were some tales of woe at Newark Liberty International Airport due to delays and cancellations that led to overnight stays in hotels rooms some were not expecting.READ MORE: Delays, cancelations hinder holiday travel at busy airports   Dublin is a destination denied, so far,...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo chomp champs again

NEW YORK — Frankfurter-munching phenom Joey "Jaws" Chestnut gobbled his way to a 15th win Monday at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 hot dogs and buns at the annual exhibition of excess.In a decisive chowdown comeback, women's record-holder Miki Sudo downed 40 wieners and buns to win the women's title after skipping last year's frank fest because she was pregnant.Monday also marked the contest's return to its traditional location outside Nathan's flagship shop in Brooklyn's Coney Island neighborhood. The event was relocated in 2020 and last year because of the coronavirus pandemic."It's beautiful...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC first responders can work part-time as lifeguards

NEW YORK -- New York City will allow first responders to work part-time as lifeguards this summer to help ease a nationwide shortage.Mayor Eric Adams announced he will end the outdated rule prohibiting the dual employment.The city is also continuing bargaining with the lifeguard union, including negotiations on higher wages in an effort to recruit more lifeguards this summer.Currently, there are 731 lifeguards re-certified, up from 500 two weeks ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
New York City, NY
Health
CBS New York

New York authorities constantly working to disrupt the "Iron Pipeline"

NEW YORK -- There is a big reason why local leaders are so concerned about the Supreme Court ruling on New York's century-old gun-carry law.According to the NYPD, there were 1,531 shooting incidents in 2020. That's a shocking 97 percent increase from 2019.As a result, authorities have been working on disrupting gun-trafficking schemes.The bad guys buy firearms, mostly handguns, from states south of New York along the I-95 corridor. They then transport the weapons to New York markets.The states we're talking about are Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. They are supplier states, and the steady stream of weapons along I-95 has led to the nickname the "Iron Pipeline."Watch our full special "Gun Violence: The Search for Solutions"The New York State Attorney General's Office keeps a close eye on where those likely-trafficked guns in the city come from.According to a recent report, Virginia supplied 19 percent of New York City's likely-trafficked guns. Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Georgia were next on the list with 13 percent.Those states were followed by North Carolina and Florida.As for New York, zero percent of likely-trafficked guns in the city actually came from the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Jersey City hosts New Jersey's biggest 4th of July celebration

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New Jersey's biggest Fourth of July celebration was held Monday in downtown Jersey City. "The fireworks were amazing. It's breathtaking that you have the culture, you have the community, you have everybody here," one spectator told CBS2's Kevin Rincon. "It was good, it was an amazing environment. Jersey City turned up, man. Go Jersey, woo!" another added. Tens of thousands lined the waterfront to take in the fireworks. They flocked to the river after watching several big-name acts, like DJ Diesel, who might be better known as former NBA great and New Jersey native Shaquille O'Neil, along with headliner...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Century-old 4th of July parade returns in Ridgewood, N.J.

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- A crowd gathered Monday for the 112th annual Fourth of July parade in Ridgewood, New Jersey. People typically place their chairs days in advance to get a good spot. As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported, there were marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and people of all generations watching together. Mishkin spoke with one 8-year-old girl at the parade with her parents and grandparents. Her mother is from Ridgewood and said she used to go to the parade when she was her daughter's age. They were happy to continue the tradition together. "I love that everybody's coming together. No matter if you're from Ridgewood, from New Jersey, from Ramsey, from anywhere. They're just coming together to watch the Fourth of July Parade," said the little girl named Emily. Residents told Mishkin a nearby ice cream shop was a popular spot to go after the parade, so that's where she was headed next to continue the celebration. She'll have more coming up on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

New Rochelle officials prepared to step up security at annual fireworks show

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- The Fourth of July shooting in Illinois comes as thousands of people are expected at celebrations all across the Tri-State Area.Public safety officials are watching developments closely as they roll out security measures, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday. Pyrotechnics were being set up along New Rochelle's waterfront for the annual "Spark the Sound" extravaganza. The city's harbor unit closed off the perimeter and Police Captain Raul Rodriguez said they will be following a security plan created months ago. "There's a lot of manpower and we're also going to have extra manpower in the streets," Rodriguez said. "Just rest assured...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ford
CBS New York

Thousands pack Coney Island as Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest returns in full force

NEW YORK -- The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest returned in full force on Monday. Thousands of spectators filled Surf and Stillwell to watch the July 4th tradition and Coney Island became the epicenter for competitive eaters worldwide, CBS2's Hannah Kliger reported. While both the men's and women's champions failed to beat their personal bests, those who came out to cheer were not disappointed. Reigning champion Joey Chestnut took home the gold once again by consuming 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Chestnut fell short of his record of 76, which he set last year. "The audience as trying to push me and I'm...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

No end in sight to July 4 weekend flight delays and cancellations

NEWARK, N.J. -- Saturday could be another chaotic day for people traveling for the Fourth of July.Long lines, delays and canceled flights have plagued thousands of people across the country in the days leading up to the holiday.There are dozens of delays and cancellations Saturday at Newark, LaGuardia and Kennedy Airports, according to FlightAware.com.Adding to the chaos, weather was also impacting flights in the Tri-State Area. All three local airports had Saturday afternoon ground stops due to thunderstorms in the area.There appears to be no end in sight. Experts say travelers should pack their patience as the weekend progresses, CBS2's...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Just in time for July 4th, new group of US citizens sworn in

NEW YORK - Independence Day is taking on a whole new meaning for a group of people celebrating the Fourth of July holiday a little early. CBS2's Alice Gainer met the the newest group of U.S. citizens, hailing from 22 different countries. They took the oath of allegiance at a special Independence Day naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library's Central Circulating branch, sometimes a first stop for immigrants. "Whether it's to learn English, or citizenship classes," said Dr. Tony Marx, president of the New York Public Library. Of the 40 newest American citizens, 15 are active members of the U.S. military."I've always...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTOP

Virginia designer’s HBCU clothing brand lands in department stores

Ashley Jones graduated from Norfolk State University back in 2015 and decided to focus on filling the gap when it came to fashionable college clothing. She launched Tones of Melanin in 2017. “When I went into my bookstore, I didn’t really see anything that represented my population. I really want...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeypox#Ford
CBS New York

N.J. gov. signs bills protecting reproductive health rights

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed two bills protecting reproductive health for patients and providers.One bill provides confidential care to out-of-state residents coming to the state.The second bill allows health care practitioners to provide services, including abortion, without disciplinary actions.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS New York

Tri-State leaders echo calls to end gun violence after IL mass shooting

NEW YORK -- The massacre during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois was the 309th mass shooting this year in America.According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were a total of six mass shootings Monday in several cities. There have been 14 in the first four days of the month. The organization defines a mass shooting as involving four or more shooting victims, not including the gunman. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy reacted to the latest shooting, saying he will sign seven gun safety bills into law Tuesday. The bills were approved by the state legislature last week in response...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS New York

New York state cracking down on unlicensed marijuana vendors

NEW YORK -- New York state legalized recreational marijuana last year but has yet to allow licensed dispensaries to sell it beyond medical use.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, that hasn't stopped all kinds of unlicensed vendors from popping up all over the city, and now the state is trying to crack down.If you've walked through Washington Square Park recently, you've likely noticed more people openly smoking pot, and you've also maybe seen vendors, who have set up tables selling everything from gummies to joints and weed candies."I got two joints, $10. Yeah, one for my mom as a souvenir," one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

FBI: Asian-American business owners targeted in burglaries

NEWARK, N.J. -- The FBI says the homes of Asian-American business owners in New Jersey are being burglarized.Two to three incidents are being reported each week.According to the FBI Newark Field Office, thieves stalk victims to establish when they leave for work and return home, often breaking into cars weeks in advance to find out where the store owners live."They're doing counter-surveillance. They're doing surveillance of the business owners, not only at their home, but also at the business," FBI special agent Michael Ratta said. "They'll have lookouts in the business during the commission of the burglary in the event that the homeowner may go home from work."The FBI says motion sensor lighting in the front and back of a house can deter break-ins, and homeowners should consider installing surveillance cameras and alarm systems.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CBS New York

NYPD: Off-duty correction officer wounded in Queens shootout

NEW YORK -- An off-duty New York City Department of Correction officer is being credited with saving lives after police say he spotted a man aiming a gun at a crowd during a Fourth of July celebration and acted quickly. The Sunday party quickly came to an end when gunfire rang out at 214th Place and Jamaica Avenue in Queens Village. Police said a 23-year-old man allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the crowd. "In the vicinity of the crowd was an off-duty New York City correction officer, who saw the male pointing the gun at the crowd," NYPD...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Food insecurity makes for extraordinary demand in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. - With inflation on the rise, a New Jersey nonprofit says it's seeing a record number of families struggling with food insecurity. Organizers say hundreds of people now line up for hours at their weekly grocery giveaway. But as CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, they need more partners and funding to keep up with the demand.There were prayers inside the Willing Heart Community Care Center in Newark's Central Ward for people waiting outside like Tina Dzila, of East Orange. Dzila, a mom of two, braids hair, but business is slow. "During COVID, I lost some customers," Dzila said. "Coming here and getting...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Myers of Keswick: A British grocery store in the West Village offering 'comforts from home'

NEW YORK - When Peter Myers found himself homesick in New York City, he got an idea. A native of Keswick, an English market town with lake and mountain views, he'd moved abroad for a change of pace. Though he enjoyed his new surroundings, he missed his favorite British products."My dad was like, 'Wait a minute. There must be more homesick people like me,'" his daughter Jennifer Myers-Pulidore said.In 1985, Peter and his wife Irene opened Myers of Keswick, a British grocery store in the West Village. They stocked the shelves with imports like digestive biscuits and Yorkshire pudding mix. Peter leaned on his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul signs law banning guns in many public places

NEW YORK -- Guns will be banned in many public places in New York now that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law that she says gives the state more ammunition in the fight against gun violence.State lawmakers claim they were forced to pass the new law after the Supreme Court struck down New York's restrictive gun licensing laws, which opens the door for many concealed carry guns on our streets.READ MORE: New York lawmakers approve gun control legislation in special session after Supreme Court decisionsTimes Square is declared one of the "sensitive places" in New York state's new gun safety law,...
POLITICS
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
96K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy