ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep River, CT

Connecticut man accused of pushing teen boy off bike, incident caught on tape

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ey5of_0gRc6tv800

A Connecticut man was arrested after he was caught on camera telling a teen boy to “get the f–k out of my town” and then shoving him off his bike, according to local reports.

Jameson Chapman, who is white, is accused of assaulting 11-year-old Daniel Duncan, who is biracial, in Deep River on Monday in an ugly incident the victim’s mother has said was racially motivated, according to WFSB and Fox 61.

The boy and a friend were riding their bikes when Chapman accidently bumped into them, Daniel’s mom Desiree Dominique told WFSB.

“Where did you grow up?” Chapman, of Deep River, was seen on cell phone footage asking the youngster. “Did you grow up in Connecticut?”

“No” the boy replied.

“No you didn’t so get the f–k out of my town,” Chapman barked.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10crk7_0gRc6tv800 Woman held in anti-Asian pepper-spray attack deserves legal ‘crackdown’, activists say

Chapman was also seen shoving Daniel off his bike, telling him to “get the f–k off your bike, according to another video that was obtained by multiple Connecticut outlets, including WFSB and Fox 61.

“Daniel is afraid to leave the house,” the boy’s mother told WFSB. “He’s terrified to leave the house.”

She told the television station the videos prove a hate crime was carried out against her son.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRACu_0gRc6tv800 Video captures woman throwing racist tantrum at Florida restaurant

“After watching just a couple seconds of the video I immediately went into flight or fight and jumped into my car to go look for the guy,” Dominique said.

The videos taken by the boy’s friend led to charges of third-degree assault, risk of injury to a child and second-degree breach of the peace against Chapman, 48, the New Haven Register reported.

He was initially held on $10,000 bail, but was released by state Superior Court in Middletown with another court date in July, the newspaper reported.

Connecticut State Representative Christine Palm called the confrontation “unconscionable.”

“If a child is a resident of Deep River, he certainly ‘belongs’ here – and people of every color should be welcomed as visitors,” read part of a statement she tweeted out.

Comments / 7

bababooee
4d ago

what's even worse is he appeared to be with what looked like his wife.....it was a woman of similar age....wife friend....whatever but how sad is that she just watched it happen

Reply(3)
5
Queen Beautiful..
4d ago

Same drunk that shot at his own brother years ago, why is he on the streets!!!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Waterbury man shot while riding scooter in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A 27-year-old Waterbury man was shot while riding a scooter in Bridgeport on Sunday. At 11:50 p.m. Bridgeport police received a call from a residence within the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue reporting shots fired with one round coming through the window. Police said there were multiple shooters who fired more […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

CT State Police 4th of July Stats

CT State Police 4th of July Stats as of Friday, July 1, 2022 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2022. 254 Motor Vehicle Accidents (23 w/injury, 1 serious (Danbury), 2 fatal (Shelton, Norfolk)) 45 DUI’s (12 from motor vehicle accidents) 146 Hazardous Moving Violations (unsafe lane change,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, CT
City
Deep River, CT
State
Florida State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues.

Police say a 22 year old woman was shot and killed while attending a house party early this morning. Shortly after two this morning, police say a fight broke out at a house party at 29 Shultas Place and guns were fired. A massive fire work show is expected tonight...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Killed, Man Injured in Shooting at Large Party in Hartford

A woman has died and a man is injured after a shooting at a party in Hartford early Monday morning. Police responded to a large party on Shultas Place around 2:17 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot. When officers arrived to the scene, they said they found a...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police arrest Connecticut man for impersonating a police officer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested a man on Saturday for impersonating a police officer. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to a disturbance on Cabot Street around 3:15 a.m. Police said that a citizen flagged down an officer to report that a man was bothering...
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Palm
WTNH

A five-year-old shot in New Haven Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – (WTNH) — Police say a five-year-old was grazed by gunfire Saturday on Judith Terrace. Authorities said the 911 call came in around 11:04 p.m. The incident took place between Quinnipiac Ave and the dead-end, police say. When officers arrived they located a 26-year-old New Haven man who was struck by gunfire, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Torrington Man Killed in Crash on Route 44 in Norfolk

A man from Torrington has died after a crash in Norfolk on Sunday afternoon. State police said 21-year-old Nicholas Ponzi, of Torrington, was traveling east on Route 44 around 4 p.m. when he went off of the road, hit a stone wall and landed sideways. Ponzi was transported to Winsted...
TORRINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk Police Rescue Man Attempting To Jump Onto I-95

2022-07-03@10:42pm– #Norwalk CT– #cttrafficHow about some likes for Norwalk Police in rescuing a man attempting to jump off the East Avenue overpass onto I-95? Great job officers!. Police UPDATE:. 2022-07-03@10:42pm–#Norwalk CT–How about some likes for Norwalk Police in rescuing a man attempting to jump off the East Avenue...
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Child Injured in Bike Accident in Cheshire

A child was injured in a bike accident in Cheshire on Saturday. Police said a 10-year-old boy was injured in an accident on his bike and no car was involved. Authorities described the injury as the brake lever impaling the boy's leg. It does not appear to be life-threatening. The...
CHESHIRE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wfsb#Anti Asian
WTNH

Gun permits reach an all-time high in the state

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gun permits are at an all-time high in Connecticut. State police released statistics from the last 12 years and in that time more than half a million permits were issued. “We are starting to see a little more brand-new firearm shooters – very similar to what we saw in 2020,” said […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Know Him? Man Wanted For Assault On East Hampton

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted another person, causing serious injuries. The incident took place in East Hampton during the early morning hours on Saturday, June 18. The man assaulted the victim in the early morning hours near Atwell Steet...
EAST HAMPTON, CT
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police give update on deadly overnight shooting

Multiple state parks close after reaching parking lot capacity. Hartford Fire: Roof of market collapses in morning fire. Crews from the Hartford Fire Department are battling a fire on Ashley and Huntington Street. Police are investigating two shootings, one involving a 5 year-old Updated: 17 hours ago. A 26 year...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Connecticut

2 Bridgeport Men Killed in Crash on I-95 North in Milford

Two men from Bridgeport have died after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Milford last week. State police said a man from Pennsylvania was driving a Hyundai in the left lane ahead of a man from Milford who was driving a Volvo in the center lane on Thursday around 6:40 a.m. At the same time, a man from Bridgeport was driving a Lincoln in the left lane adjacent to the Hyundai.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Shelton police look into fatal motorcycle crash

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 8 late on Sunday afternoon. Officers said that the incident began when a car was traveling north on Route 8 near exit 12 in Shelton. A motorcycle was coming up behind the car in the right lane, and it crashed into the car’s rear end.
SHELTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Attempted Hanging At Police HQ

2022-07-02@2:07pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police confirmed that an arrestee was in booking and attempted to cause harm to themselves via hanging . They were transported to Bridgeport Hospital and are in stable condition at this time. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Firefighters Injured Battling Grocery Store Fire in Hartford

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after getting injured battling a fire at a grocery store in Hartford early Monday morning. Officials said the fire broke out shortly before 3 a.m. at a building on Ashley Street. There is a grocery store called Sigourney Market on the first floor and vacant apartments are on the second floor.
HARTFORD, CT
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy