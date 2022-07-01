Connecticut man accused of pushing teen boy off bike, incident caught on tape

A Connecticut man was arrested after he was caught on camera telling a teen boy to “get the f–k out of my town” and then shoving him off his bike, according to local reports.

Jameson Chapman, who is white, is accused of assaulting 11-year-old Daniel Duncan, who is biracial, in Deep River on Monday in an ugly incident the victim’s mother has said was racially motivated, according to WFSB and Fox 61.

The boy and a friend were riding their bikes when Chapman accidently bumped into them, Daniel’s mom Desiree Dominique told WFSB.

“Where did you grow up?” Chapman, of Deep River, was seen on cell phone footage asking the youngster. “Did you grow up in Connecticut?”

“No” the boy replied.

“No you didn’t so get the f–k out of my town,” Chapman barked.

Chapman was also seen shoving Daniel off his bike, telling him to “get the f–k off your bike, according to another video that was obtained by multiple Connecticut outlets, including WFSB and Fox 61.

“Daniel is afraid to leave the house,” the boy’s mother told WFSB. “He’s terrified to leave the house.”

She told the television station the videos prove a hate crime was carried out against her son.

“After watching just a couple seconds of the video I immediately went into flight or fight and jumped into my car to go look for the guy,” Dominique said.

The videos taken by the boy’s friend led to charges of third-degree assault, risk of injury to a child and second-degree breach of the peace against Chapman, 48, the New Haven Register reported.

He was initially held on $10,000 bail, but was released by state Superior Court in Middletown with another court date in July, the newspaper reported.

Connecticut State Representative Christine Palm called the confrontation “unconscionable.”

“If a child is a resident of Deep River, he certainly ‘belongs’ here – and people of every color should be welcomed as visitors,” read part of a statement she tweeted out.