ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros duo sit out win over Yankees following scary collision

By Peter Botte
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez and shortstop Jeremy Pena both were out of the Astros’ starting lineup Thursday against the Yankees following their scary collision the previous day against the Mets at Citi Field.

Alvarez, who is tied for second in the majors behind Aaron Judge with 23 home runs, and Pena were being evaluated for concussions and “still trying to see if they can get cleared,” according to Houston manager Dusty Baker.

“First and foremost, I hope they’re fine,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters at Minute Maid Park before the Yankees’ 2-1 loss . “Anytime you see guys come out of a game or carted off the field your concern goes to that and they’re well-being.

“It sounds like they avoided serious injury, which is a good thing. Obviously, they’re two great players and in Yordan’s case, one of the best hitters in the sport. So that’s gonna be a challenge. But right now, you just hope, especially those caliber of players, you just hope everything’s OK.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlsTS_0gRc6s2P00
Jeremy Pena (3) and Yordan Alvarez collide during the Astros’ win over the Mets on Wednesday.
USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGPSA_0gRc6s2P00
USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Pena (3) and Yordan Alvarez collide during the Astros’ win over the Mets on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Alvarez — the 2019 AL Rookie of the Year — was carted off the field after Wednesday’s eighth-inning collision, with Pena making the catch on Dominic Smith’s pop-up. Alvarez was named Thursday with Shohei Ohtani as the finalists to be the starting designated hitter for the American League in the All-Star Game.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNSG4_0gRc6s2P00
Yankees fall to rival Astros in pitchers’ duel

Pena, the 24-year-old rookie, is batting .275 with nine homers and a .788 OPS as the primary replacement for departed star Carlos Correa.

Alvarez went 3-for-12 with a home run and two walks in the four-game split with the Yankees last weekend in The Bronx. Thursday’s game was a one-game makeup from a postponement at the start of the season between the two potential playoff opponents.

“Anytime you’re playing against a team this good obviously the rivalry gives you a little shot, especially coming in for a one-off where you’re in the middle of this travel,” Boone said. “So there’s spots on the calendar throughout the grind of the season that probably give you a little extra. But also, it is a game in June. I think that’s our focus on it.

“[The Bronx series] was energetic and intense for it being June, obviously you know there’s a lot of eyeballs and a lot of focus on that, and you can feel that energy. And realize playing four games, that you’re up against a really good opponent.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Aaron Judge
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy