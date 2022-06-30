Milwaukee Brewers Parking

The Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off their longest homestand of the season Thursday evening when they face the San Diego Padres.The boys in blue will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak over the Padres at Dodger Stadium. The first 40,000 fans at the stadium will receive a Trea Turner bobblehead. Mark Turner, the father of the Dodgers' shortstop, will throw the ceremonial first pitch. Meanwhile, Turners' other family members will announce ``It's time for Dodger baseball" before the game.The game is set to begin at 7:10 p.m. and will be televised by SportsNet LA.The Dodgers are set to play three games against the Colorado Rockies and four against the Chicago Cubs following their games against the Padres. On Monday night, the Dodgers will host their biggest fireworks show of the season following the game against the Rockies.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO