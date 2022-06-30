ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Brewers Parking

Cover picture for the articleDon’t stress about whether or not you’ll score a parking spot at the next Brewers game! You can find Milwaukee Brewers parking passes online and conveniently book one from your home’s comfort. There are several parking locations outside the team’s home venue, so you should find a suitable spot for your...

CBS Minnesota

Tyler Wells wins 6th straight decision, Orioles beat Twins 3-1

MINNEAPOLIS  — Tyler Wells took a no-hit bid into the fifth inning for the second straight start and won his sixth consecutive decision in leading the Baltimore Orioles over the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Sunday.Wells (7-4) struck out a career-high seven, allowing one run and three hits in six innings. He is 6-0 with a 1.89 ERA in seven starts since a May 25 loss at the New York Yankees.The 27-year-old right-hander, taken by Baltimore from Minnesota in the 2020 winter meeting draft, has allowed one run or none in each of his last four starts."I think the fun part...
Jake Lamb sitting for Dodgers Sunday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Lamb is being replaced at designated hitter by Will Smith versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. In 9 plate appearances this season, Lamb has a .375 batting average with a...
CBS LA

Dodgers to face Padres Thursday night kicking off longest homestand of the season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off their longest homestand of the season Thursday evening when they face the San Diego Padres.The boys in blue will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak over the Padres at Dodger Stadium. The first 40,000 fans at the stadium will receive a Trea Turner bobblehead. Mark Turner, the father of the Dodgers' shortstop, will throw the ceremonial first pitch. Meanwhile, Turners' other family members will announce ``It's time for Dodger baseball" before the game.The game is set to begin at 7:10 p.m. and will be televised by SportsNet LA.The Dodgers are set to play three games against the Colorado Rockies and four against the Chicago Cubs following their games against the Padres. On Monday night, the Dodgers will host their biggest fireworks show of the season following the game against the Rockies.
ESPN

San Diego Padres release City Connect uniforms

The San Diego Padres ' collaboration with Nike on City Connect uniforms began about 18 months ago and took several divergent paths. Most of them, Padres CEO Erik Greupner said, represented safer, more conventional options. Ultimately, though, they went bold. The Padres created a binational theme that pays homage to...
Jake Lamb starting for Dodgers Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Lamb is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 6 plate appearances this season, Lamb has a .400 batting average...
dodgerblue.com

FOCO Selling Bobblehead Of Don Sutton & Clayton Kershaw For Dodgers All-Time Strikeouts List

FOCO released a commemorative bobblehead set of Los Angeles Dodgers pitching icons Clayton Kershaw and Don Sutton, which was made available for preorder Saturday morning. The Kershaw and Sutton bobblehead celebrates the Dodgers all-time strikeouts list. The pitchers are on a base with trademark Dodger Stadium video boards and welcome sign accompanying the design.
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Hideo Nomo Makes All-Star Game, Eric Gagné Reaches 30 Saves, White House Visit & More

This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history is noteworthy for Johnny Podres, Hideo Nomo, Eric Gagné, Cody Bellinger and the 2020 World Series championship team. On July 2, 1962, Podres tied an old MLB record with eight consecutive strikeouts during a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Podres began his record-tying streak by getting Ted Savage swinging for the third out in the fourth inning.
