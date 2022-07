TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the Kansas Children’s Cabinet will begin matching dollar-for-dollar investments made by local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL) programs to accelerate efforts to promote a love of reading in every Kansas child. This additional funding is made possible by a line item to add $500,000 to the Children’s Initiatives Fund that the Governor included in her proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget, which the legislature passed. Kansas children who participate in the Imagination Library program will have an age-appropriate book mailed to them from birth until they turn 5 years old. The goal of this additional funding is to increase the number of children signed up and expand the reach of local contributions.

