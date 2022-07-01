ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

First responders, officers honor firefighter Alicia Monahan with cross-state processional

By D'mon Reynolds
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVtig_0gRc5l8l00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Those who knew and loved Chesterfield Firefighter Alicia Monahan prepared to lay her to rest Thursday after taking part in a cross-state processional to honor her.

First responders and police brought her body back starting in North Carolina in what has been an emotional week. Monahan died Saturday, June 25 while off-duty teaching a swift water rescue training course in the Nantahala River in North Carolina.

First responders traveled with flashing lights and heavy hearts, making a precious delivery they wish they didn’t have to make. Throughout the week those who knew 41-year-old Alicia Monahan shared their precious memories of who she was. Monahan’s sons’ teacher, Heather Andre, said she was inspired by her.

“Knowing Alicia and watching her work gave me even a deeper respect for the firefighting community and the search and rescue community,” Andre said.

Loved ones remember late firefighter: ‘Alicia died doing what she loved’

Justin Noel was a close friend who remembered Monahan’s diligence in her professional career, and when helping out with her children’s stage plays.

“We were having to pull stuff off the stage really quickly. This is heavy stuff, not easy to move. There was this set of stairs. I look over, Alicia goes and grabs it by both sides and lifts it up in the air. There was a group of men just standing around,” Noel said, describing Monahan’s enthusiasm to help others.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDaPC_0gRc5l8l00
    Alicia A. Monahan in a photo from Chesterfield County Fire and EMS in Virginia. (Photo Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uL6Rb_0gRc5l8l00
    Alicia A. Monahan in a photo from Chesterfield County Fire and EMS in Virginia. (Photo Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ijj7n_0gRc5l8l00
    Alicia A. Monahan in a photo from Chesterfield County Fire and EMS in Virginia. (Photo Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Fire Department)

Monahan’s unexpected death has deeply affected the Chesterfield community but Chesterfield Fire Chief Loy Senter said the best way to honor her, is to live the way she lived.

‘Everyone deserves to know how beautiful and strong she was:’ Community members speak out on firefighter’s death

“It’s been devastating to those members. They also know they have to keep forging ahead just as Alicia would do,” said Senter.

The memorial service for Monahan is Saturday, July, 2 at 10 a.m. at The Outlook At Saddle Ridge in Chesterfield.

Public Safety
NBC12

Man ejected from motorcycle in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Chesterfield that left one man dead. On Saturday, July 2, at 8:10 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred northbound on I-95 on the ramp going towards Route 288 northbound. 36-year-old Kenneth...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Colorado man faces multiple charges after Chesterfield police pursuit ends in crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Colorado Springs man faces multiple charges after a police pursuit ends in a crash in Chesterfield on the Fourth of July. At around 10:00 a.m., a 2010 Toyota Corolla was driving north on I-295 near mile marker seven in Prince George County, when a Virginia State Police trooper’s radar found the sedan traveling 90 mph in a 70 mph zone.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Glen Allen High School student dies in boating accident

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The community is mourning the death of a 17-year-old Glen Allen High School student. Julia Budzinski died in a boating accident Saturday. She was the daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski. The Blue Jays held a moment of silence before Sunday’s game...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

