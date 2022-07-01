ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Porter Moser Adds Former Sooner to Round Out Oklahoma Basketball Staff

By Ryan Chapman
 4 days ago

Former Booker T. Washington star Ryan Humphrey is returning to Norman as an assistant coach.

Porter Moser has reportedly made a key hire on his coaching staff.

SoonerScoop’s Bob Przybyło reported Thursday night that Moser would be adding former Notre Dame assistant coach Ryan Humphrey to fill out his second staff at Oklahoma.

The 42-year-old returns to Norman, where he spent the first two seasons of his playing career with the Sooners before transferring to close out his college career with the Fighting Irish.

The Booker T. Washington High School product earned third-team All-Big 12 honors at OU under Kelvin Sampson before transferring to South Bend for his final two seasons.

After sitting out the 1999-2000 season, Humphrey earned third-team All-Big East selection for Notre Dame during the 2000-2001 season by averaging 14.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

In his final season in South Bend, Humphrey upped his contributions, finishing the season adding 18.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.

Humphrey was named to the 2022 All-Big East First Team in 2002.

Despite only playing for the Fighting Irish for two years, Humphrey left South Bend just 35 blocks shy of the school record.

After departing college, Humphrey was selected with the No. 19-overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz.

He was immediately dealt to the Orlando Magic, where he then only appeared in 13 games and was sidelined with an injury.

In March 2003, Humphrey was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, and he took the floor in 85 games the next year for Memphis, averaging 2.3 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Humphrey then made the jump to international ball, where he played in Spain, Puerto Rico, Cyprus, Uruguay, Argentina and Venezuela.

The Tulsa product also returned to his hometown to play for the then-NBA D-League’s Tulsa 66ers in 2008, where he averaged 15.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Before landing on Notre Dame’s coaching staff in 2016, Humphrey served as the Director of Player Development at Northwestern.

Humphrey spent six seasons on the bench at Notre Dame before deciding to come back to Norman this summer.

