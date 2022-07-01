ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Belmont woman’s hop of faith led to bunny ministry

By John Le
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Everywhere they go, the sense of anticipation over a traveling band of rabbits quickly multiplies.

“You guys ready to visit? Hey Poppy!” we heard outside TerraBella Little Avenue, where the nonprofit Bunny Blessings was as advertised, and then some.

“It’s always, ‘Oh the bunnies are here! The bunnies are here!’” said founder Brittany Bryson.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Inside, volunteers set up pens and rolled out the welcome mats for the touring hip-hop act.

“We’re ready to start!” Bryson announced.

Once it begins, you almost don’t want it to end.

Margie meets Poppy.

“Now, I might drop her… or him,” the resident said.

“You will not, I’ll help you—it’s a her. They’re you go,” a volunteer says, laying Poppy in perfect petting position.

“Hello! Oh, she’s beautiful,” Margie declared, instantly noticing that Poppy’s superpower is being just plain adorable.

“It’s so pretty, you’re a pretty little girl,” Margie says.“And she’s fine with everybody? They all are.”

“We take them around to different places, so we keep them socialized,” a ministry volunteer explained.

“Ah… they’re therapy bunnies,” Margie says.

And that’s the heart of the ministry.

“We feel like there’s a lot of darkness in the world. So, we do our little part taking bunnies around and spreading joy,” said Bryson.

Baby songbirds see the best of human nature before being released to the wild

Elsewhere in the room, Ruth became fast friends with Scruffy.

“Well, I think he’s cool, calm, and collected,” Ruth noticed.

And where do you keep them?” she wondered.

The Bunny Barn is their palatial estate in Belmont. Local groups come to see them when the rabbits aren’t out visiting assisted living facilities, schools, and shelters. Brittany says she was inspired by a church sermon three years ago.

“And I started talking to my husband and my kids about what more we could do to love others in the community,” Bryson recalled. “At the time we had a pet rabbit that everyone who came to visit absolutely loved. So we started thinking, ‘Pet therapy, with rabbits!’”

They have 14 bunnies in all. With the help of 50 volunteers, Bunny Blessings makes stops over Gaston County.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NdApU_0gRc3FA300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tj0mt_0gRc3FA300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcXXC_0gRc3FA300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eGW3W_0gRc3FA300

Occasionally, they even deliver.

“You want to go see some people in their rooms?” Bryson says to Scruffy, pushing him down the hall in a baby stroller.

“I brought you a bunny. His name is Scruffy! Would you like to say, ‘Hi?’” she said, speaking to a nearly 105-year-old resident named Ocoee.

“He’s nice and warm,” Ocoee says, petting Scruffy.

“We have folks that haven’t spoken in weeks that will start talking when we give them a rabbit to start petting,” Bryson said. “We had a lady who told her daughters ‘I love you’ for the first time in months.”

Down the hall, Dot and Leo quickly came to a sweet understanding.

“Well, I think that it’s nice. I’m enjoying this little fella,” she said of Leo.

“He knows that I’m going to take care of him… look at that!” Doy realized.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Rabbits are associated with longevity and good luck. Sometimes, they’re the fluffy distraction we never knew we needed.

“While you’re petting it, you’re loving it, and you forget a lot of problems,” said Margie.

That’s what happens when a bunny blessing just falls in your lap.

“You don’t know how pretty you look with your little flower in your head,” Margie says of her prized her new prized pal, Poppy. “Oh, she’s beautiful.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte is the largest and most populated city in the state of North Carolina. This city is known for its Southern hospitality, and that means good food. And what’s a better way to get a taste of the Queen City than by indulging in some of the best seafood it has to offer? Seafood is a big part of Charlotte’s culinary scene, and there are plenty of great places to get your seafood fix. In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 of the best seafood restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
City
Belmont, NC
City
Faith, NC
Charlotte, NC
Pets & Animals
wccbcharlotte.com

Barbershop Harmony Society International Convention

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte Convention Center will host the Harmony Society International Convention. The biggest barbershop party of the year kicks off on Sunday, July 3rd through July 10th. The harmony barbershop Society is offering the Queen City a safe international convention like never before. The large concert will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Bunnies#Wild Rabbits#Terrabella Little Avenue#Qc News Alerts
live5news.com

Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man visiting the coast of North Carolina during the Fourth of July holiday weekend drowned Sunday in Oak Island. According to town officials, 52-year-old Kevin Whitley of Hickory, NC was pulled to the shore. Bystanders on the beach started CPR until emergency responders arrived.
OAK ISLAND, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Seen Presents: Summer In Style Fashion Show

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte Seen kicks off the Summer Instyle Fashion show on July 16th at the Hyatt Centric. The Summer Instyle Fashion Show will highlight Swimwear, Resort Wear, and Summer Wear on the runway. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. General seating tickets are $40, and reserved front row...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WSOC Charlotte

Noise complaint on 4th of July? Expect to wait, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Fourth of July weekend across the Charlotte area came with bottle rockets’ red glare, and plenty of things bursting in air, but should you call the police on your neighbors if the celebrations get too loud? The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says if you do, be prepared to wait a while.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

New App Feature Allows Users To See Charlotte Before It’s Present Day

Levine Museum’s new app has an amazing feature. It allows you to see a historic community in Charlotte before it’s present day. After moving to Charlotte, I would always wonder what the old Charlotte looked like uptown and the history behind it. Recently, a few streets in uptown were renamed to commemorate the history behind the area. One of those places was Brooklyn Village.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Piedmont Players presenting The Sound of Music

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Piedmont Players will soon be presenting The Sound of Music at the historic Meroney Theatre in downtown Salisbury. With Music & Lyrics by Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, the Sound of Music is a tuneful and heartwarming musical based on the real-life story of the Von Trapp Family singers, one of the world’s best-known concert groups in the era immediately preceding World War II.
SALISBURY, NC
Lima News

Krispy Kreme debuts soft serve ice cream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The iconic doughnut maker Krispy Kreme known for its “Hot Now” pastries is debuting a cool treat on the first day of summer — soft-serve ice cream. Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed soft serve ice cream is available in 10 U.S. markets, including all Charlotte-area stores. And yes, the soft serve options will indeed taste like Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

West Charlotte motel known for helping low-income people has closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Southern Comfort Inn in west Charlotte has closed, leaving families struggling for a place to live. The current owner had owned the motel for 24 years. It became an extended stay motel that housed low- and fixed-income individuals in 2009. Traci Canterbury Jones, the general...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy