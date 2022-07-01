Beyond MoCo: Damages Estimated at $2,000,000 for Camp Airy; Frederick Fire Marshal’s Office Deems Building a Total Loss
By MCS Staff
Press release from Frederick County Fire & Rescue: On Wednesday June 29, 2022, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services was dispatched to a building fire at Camp Airy, located at 14938 Old Camp Airy Road, Thurmont, Maryland. A Frederick County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer as well as...
KINGSVILLE, MD—Two people were rescued on Sunday night at Gunpowder Falls State Park. Personnel from White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company and Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company responded for an inland water rescue at the Jones Road portion of Gunpowder Falls State Park. Units were requested for a report of multiple intoxicated subjects, believed to be in danger, refusing to leave the …
FOX5 reports that a suspect wanted in connection with a Germantown shooting fired shots at a Montgomery County Police officer this morning before initiating a pursuit that ended in Virginia after the suspect crashed their vehicle. The following is a brief summary of events regarding the incident, courtesy of MCPD:
A 26-year-old Germantown man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that ended in VA. On July 4, 2022, at approximately 9:20 a.m., 5th District patrol officers responded to the 11300 block of Hawks Ridge Terrace in Germantown, for the report of a male shooting a rifle at people. The suspect, Frederick Njihia, shot multiple times at a WSSC worker, striking his vehicle several times, as well as a male standing next to his truck.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of of a fire at a two-story townhouse on the 900 block of Wild Forest Drive (off of Travis Ave) at approximately 2am on Monday morning, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer. The occupants of the home were...
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Units (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a person who was injured by a fall on Billy Goat Trail A at the C&O canal at approximately noon on Sunday, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer. The fall occurred in the area of TM2/traverse and...
UPDATE: Additional vehicles are trapped in White Marsh. Original story below… ——— JOPPA, MD—Crews are attempting to rescue motorists from floodwaters in Joppa. At just after 9:15 p.m., units responded to the area of Joppa Farm Road at Barksdale Road (21085). At the scene, crews found three vehicles stuck in rising floodwaters with occupants trapped, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer …
A motorcyclist was struck and killed in a crash in Burke, Virginia, Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle at Burke Center Parkway and Ox Road just before 6 p.m., Fairfax County police said. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to...
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Clarissa Marie Del Rosario was last seen on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 10 a.m., leaving the 3100 block...
On Friday, the Chambersburg Police Department took a report for theft of three bushes and three plants. In the last month, we have reported the theft of Pokemon cards and pecan nuts. This adds to the list of odd thefts. Let’s hope they have a green thumb and the plants were not harmed further.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large sinkhole developed in front of two houses on a busy street in East Baltimore, according to the local firefighter’s union.
Due to the size of the sinkhole in the 700 block of E. North Avenue, a building inspector has been asked to inspect the houses near it for potential structural damage, union officials said.
Firefighters also contacted the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company and requested that the site be inspected for gas and electric hazards, according to union officials.
Neighborhood Services will be on hand in case local residents need assistance, union officials said.
The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said Monday that North Avenue will be closed in both directions near the site of the sinkhole in the sidewalk between 7 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
All westbound traffic will be detoured at Homewood Avenue while eastbound traffic will be detoured at Greenmount Avenue, according to transportation authorities.
One lane of traffic should be reopened for motorists traveling in each direction on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
It is unclear when North Avenue will be fully reopened to traffic, according to transportation authorities.
UPDATE: Additional vehicles are stuck on Route 40 at Jones Road and also in Joppa. Original story below… ——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Multiple vehicles are trapped in floodwaters in the White Marsh area. At just after 9 p.m., the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reported that multiple vehicles had become stuck in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at Mercantile Road. Units are on …
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Severe weather swept through parts of Montgomery County, Md. on Saturday, leaving some areas with damage and a myriad of cleanup, including downed trees and powerlines, according to first responders. Some severe weather reports were along Falls Road, between I-270 and Democracy Boulevard in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Storms came through the DMV Saturday, making themselves felt, in particular, in the area of Falls Road between I-270 and Democracy Boulevard in Rockville. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, these fallen trees caused power outages, a house fire, roads closed and people displaced.
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a woman in Prince William County, according to police. Prince William County Police said the shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. Friday in a wooded area in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge. The...
ELKRIDGE, Md. (7News) — Heavy smoke was seen billowing from a Howard County liquor store after a series of events caused an electrical fire Friday afternoon. Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at Troy Farms Liquor, at 6161 Meadowridge Road in Elkridge. Howard County Fire and EMS...
Baltimore residents are cleaning up after Saturday night's storms brought flooding. Residents in the 2000 block of North Fulton Avenue near Reisterstown Road said there aren't enough storm drains on the street, which leads to even worse flooding. Residents recorded video during Saturday night's heavy downpour. Some told 11 News...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police released the name of a man whom someone shot and killed early Sunday morning in Capitol Heights. responded to a shooting early Sunday. Officers said they found 26-year-old James Johnson of Columbia shot inside a car in the 600 block of Addison Rd. S. […]
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Protesters briefly shut down a portion of the Capital Beltway in the Silver Spring area. According to the Maryland State Highway Administration and the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the protesters blocked all lanes of the Inner Loop around 1 p.m. Monday near Exit 30 for Colesville Road/U.S. Route 29.
