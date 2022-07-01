Read full article on original website
Thursday Morning Farm News (10/20/22)
Iowa DNR discussing new regulations on livestock pits.
Iowa State Patrol Gives Basic Safety Reminders For National Teen Driver Safety Week
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa State Patrol is once again putting out reminders on basic safety tips for those behind the wheel this time as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week. Trooper Kevin Krull from Post 6 in Spencer says it all starts the topics that have been...
Abortion Debate Featured In Iowa Governor Forum
Johnston, IA (KICD) — The abortion argument has been academic until the recent decision by the Supreme Court allowing abortion bans. The candidates for governor of Iowa are at opposite ends of the argument. Incumbent Kim Reynolds has already proposed restrictions. Democrat Deidre DeJear believes laws should remain where...
Candidates For Governor Discuss Opposing Education Views
Johnston, IA (KICD) — The candidates for Governor in Iowa agreed on very little during a one-hour discussion aired Monday night on Iowa Public Television. Incumbent Kim Reynolds defends Republican plans to institute a voucher system. But Democrat Deidre DeJear says every school should be given the resources to...
DeJear and Reynolds Talk Taxes in Public Debate
Johnston, IA (KICD) — Tax Cuts were topic number one in the debate between Iowa’s major party candidates for governor. Deidre DeJear says tax money can be leveraged into improving the economy and improving the quality of life for Iowans. Incumbent Kim Reynolds is proud she’s cut taxes...
