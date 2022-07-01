ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Hamilton Slams F1 For Not Doing More To Prevent Racism In Wake Of Nelson Piquet Comments

By Max Sherry
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lewis Hamilton has called upon Formula 1 to do more in tacking a stand against racism after the seven-time world champion became the subject of a vile racial slur. Former F1 driver Nelson Piquet made headlines when he called Hamilton the N-word during a recent interview. Piquet, whose daughter...

