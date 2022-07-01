ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida abortion restrictions: explaining the Sunshine State’s privacy law

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3deg61_0gRc23gn00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, Floridians almost saw a different side of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Maybe it was the track record of the judge in question, who has a history of siding with the opposition. Maybe the governor was just tired after a long week of traveling around the state. But the normally fiery leader, whose rising national profile was partially built on his penchant for his uncompromised defenses of conservative movements and beliefs, seemed restrained.

“We knew that we were going to have to move forward and continue the legal battle,” he said, of his court loss in Leon County. “It was not unanticipated.”

Another explanation, which the governor appeared to allude to, was the way Florida’s constitution has been written and interpreted for decades, that forces any abortion restriction to climb an uphill battle the moment a law is passed.

In 1980, voters approved the constitutional amendment that appears to be heavily conservative by today’s political standards, and yet stands in conservative groups’ path now. It’s known as Section 23.

“Every natural person has the right to be let alone and free from governmental intrusion into the person’s private life,” it reads, under a bold title called “Right to Privacy.”

Florida is one of just 11 states with a right to privacy on its books, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. However, like the state’s modern choice of leaders, it is the unyielding language of the section that sets it apart from most of the rest.

Take Montana’s law, for example.

“The right of individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest,” it reads.

That important caveat, also included on many of the other states’ laws, carves out a loophole that a legislature could use to enact a restriction on abortion by arguing that the state has an interest to protect the unborn, if a judge accepts it. Florida’s own attorneys attempted to use that argument this week.

Some other state laws pertain more to property rights and physical invasions of privacy, which again create openings. On the other hand, Florida’s law is absolute, protecting residents from “governmental intrusion into the person’s private life.”

That was the language cited by Judge John Cooper when he made his ruling, saying he would issue a temporary injunction against DeSantis’ efforts to enact a 15-week limit on abortions instead of the current 24 weeks, which is typically when a fetus becomes viable outside the womb.

Cooper’s ruling will likely head to the Florida Supreme Court, which has decided on this matter before. In October 1989, the court struck down a parental consent law restricting a minor’s ability to get an abortion. While the 6-1 ruling included a few disputes and dissents over the child’s underage status, all of the justices agreed that the state’s right to privacy included an adult woman’s right to seek an abortion.

“The drafters of the amendment rejected the use of the words ‘unreasonable’ or ‘unwarranted’ before the phrase ‘governmental intrusion’ in order to make the privacy right as strong as possible,” the majority wrote. Despite the effects to the fetus, “We can conceive of few more personal or private decisions concerning one’s body that one can make in the course of a lifetime.”

However, the court’s makeup in 2022 is vastly different than it was in 1989. Stetson University Constitutional Law Professor Ciara Torres-Spelliscy said it wasn’t out of the question that a different result could emerge.

“If the Florida Supreme Court respects its own precedent, then they should rule in the same way that the Florida Constitution protects a woman’s right to choose,” she said, but added: “That language is very broad. So, if you have a more conservative Florida Supreme Court, they might read that language differently.”

DeSantis and his allies are hoping they do. In a statement earlier in the day, he said the old justices “misinterpreted” Florida’s constitution because the right to kill a fetus is not explicitly written into the law.

A ruling by the Supreme Court, if they take the case, could take months. In the event they uphold their precedent, Torres-Spelliscy confirmed the state’s only recourse would be to attempt to pass another constitutional amendment limiting Section 23.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Related
The Week

Newsom attacks DeSantis in Fourth of July ad

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is running an ad in Florida on July 4 attacking the Sunshine State's Republican leaders, saying that this Independence Day, "Freedom is under attack." Republican lawmakers in Florida are "banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors,"...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Florida Independents are missing out on key voting opportunity

Leading up to Independence Day, it seems appropriate to speak about independence. What’s not to love? It’s a holiday! It’s celebrations and fabulous parades, not to mention a worthy and noble concept!Independence is seen as the ability to be self-directed in your thinking and actions. People who...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
850wftl.com

A look at some of the 140+ new Florida laws

TALLAHASSEE- A busy legislative session culminated in the signing of 146 bills into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Parental Rights in Education HB 1557– A bill prohibiting discussions of about gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-3 or “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

South Florida synagogue files lawsuit against overturning of Roe v. Wade, say it violates beliefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are several lawsuits being filed around the country trying to restore abortion rights after Roe V. Wade was overturned last month. One includes a lawsuit filed June 10 by a synagogue out of South Florida said the Supreme Court decision violates Jewish beliefs. Florida’s 15-week ban on abortions was supposed to go into effect Friday but is facing an injunction from a Leon County judge, and other lawsuits. The lawsuit isn’t looking for an exception for religion; it is looking to throw the law out completely.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
wlrn.org

Florida tops 71,000 COVID-19 cases for fifth straight week

For the fifth straight week, Florida has posted more than 71,000 new COVID-19 cases — and more than 73,000 for the last four weeks. The Florida Department of Health report released Friday shows 74,481 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the week of June 24 - 30. That brings Florida's total number of cases to 6,493,977.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

“Freedom Is Under Attack” in Florida According to TV Adverts Run by California’s Governor Newsom

TV advert accuses Republicans of constraining freedoms in Florida. It emerged last week that California's Governor Gavin Newsom had paid around $105,000 to secure some TV advertising slots in Florida on July 4. The purpose of the adverts was initially unclear and it was speculated that Governor Newsom may have wanted to score political points of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, or perhaps to lure back Californians who have moved from there to California in recent years.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Is One of the Least Patriotic States According to an Annual Survey – It Came 47th Out of 50 for Patriotism!

United States of America FlagPhoto by Stephanie Klepacki on Unsplash. As Floridians celebrate America's Independence Day on July 4th it may come as a surprise to some that a recent survey carried out by WalletHub found that Florida was the 47th least patriotic state out of the 50. Only Rhode Island, New York and Arkansas scored lower.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Floridians
westorlandonews.com

Bipartisan Criminal Justice Reforms Go Into Effect in Florida

REFORM Alliance, the nonprofit organization founded by award-winning recording artist Meek Mill, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, entrepreneur and business mogul Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, and other leaders across business, philanthropy, and entertainment, celebrated that new reforms to the Sunshine State’s criminal justice system went into effect July 1st.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to 15-week abortion ban injunction

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to the news that a Leon County judge had blocked the state's 15-week abortion ban from taking effect in the state. During a news conference in Sanford, DeSantis railed against the ruling of Judge John Cooper, who found that the ban violated rights to privacy guaranteed in Florida's state constitution.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
residentnews.net

DeSantis floatilla draws excitement

Over 1,300 boats rally on the river for the Governor. Despite forecasts calling for lightning, Lance Foreman and his girlfriend Laura Dunn readied their vessel at the COJ St. Johns Marina boat ramp on the Southbank. The pair are residents of the Strand nearby and were on hand with their...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
98K+
Followers
111K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy