Denver, CO

CSFD takes part in Stanley Cup parade

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

DENVER, Colo. — The Stanley Cup Parade saw Avs fans from across the state gather for one joyous reason on Thursday, and that included members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

CSFD thanked the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Fire Department on Facebook for allowing them to take part in the celebration, which included Engine 1 and crew.

CSFD said they were honored to “chauffer” players and families down Broadway from Union Station to celebrate the momentous victory.

