Country artist ready for Independence Day weekend show

Country music artist Jeff Bates would like for fans to join him for Independence Day weekend Saturday at Alnwick Community Center, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville. Also appearing will be musician/songwriter/promoter Ronnie Call & The Waterz Edge Band.

There is also a scheduled fireworks display that will be held after the show.

“We wanted to do something special since it is Independence Day weekend,” Call said.

Bates released his first album, “Rainbow Man”, in 2003, followed by a second album in 2005, “Leave The Lights On.” The RCA albums churned out seven chart singles on the Billboard country charts. Three songs reached the top 40: “The Love Song”, “I Wanna Make You Cry”, and “Long, Slow Kisses”.

“As an artist, I have certain goals at this point in my life, and that is to make the music that I want to make, that’s true to me, and true to my fans,” posted Bates on his site, jeffbates.net. “I know I have the best fans in the world. They’ve been loyal, and they’ve been with me through thick and thin. I know what they ask for and what they want to hear, so I want to make that kind of music.”

Bates released a gospel/inspirational album in 2011 titled “One Day Closer.” The title cut single rose to No. 1 on the Christian country charts. He released a Conway Twitty tribute album in 2014, titled “Me and Conway,” featuring Bates and Loretta Lynn performing the duet “After The Fire Is Gone”, made famous by Lynn and Twitty. Bates’ last album was released in 2019, “Country’s My Middle Name — 25th Anniversary.”

“Jeff Bates is a wonderful artist and person,” Call said. “He loves music and he also visits churches and other venues as an inspirational speaker. He stays in touch with his fans, which has given him a significant following”.

Call said he is looking forward to performing at Alnwick. “I used to live in Seymour,” he said. “I have several friends in and around Blount County, and I know the community center is a perfect venue for family based entertainment. That have done a wonderful job restoring the building and it will hold the amount of people we are anticipating to attend the show.”

Call’s album was released in 2017, titled “No Regrets” and his single “What I Like To Do” can be found in the form of a music video on YouTube. The artist has won six North American Country Music Association International (NACMAI) Country Music Awards (CMA’s). One of the awards was for the 2018 Rising Star New Country Video of the Year for “What I Like To Do”.

Call said music is his passion. “I love (country) music. I enjoy every aspect of it from the songwriting process, working on the music in the studio, and I especially like performing live in front of fans. I feel so lucky to achieve what I have in the industry, and I plan to continue to create more music and promote country music as years go by.”

Admission for the show is $20 online or $25 at the door.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. For more information, go to

countrysoulevents.com.