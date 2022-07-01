ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A tasteful farewell: Miss Olivia's Table holds Grand Closing

By By Melanie Tucker
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 4 days ago

It was Thursday at Miss Olivia’s Table in Maryville and guests lined the porch waiting to be seated.

Some have come here for years to enjoy a club sandwich and conversations with the restaurant’s owner, Olivia Sipe. Some had been patrons for a short while, but all came on this day to say farewell to this quaint lunch spot that will be no more. Sipe ran it for almost 20 years, but a pandemic and rising food costs helped Sipe make the decision to close.

She held her Grand Closing and invited friends old and new.

One of them is Sue Head, who reserved her table for eight of her friends and family. Her son-in-law is originally from Scotland. This was his first time at MOT. And his last.

“I really like her chicken salad on toasted homemade sourdough with lettuce, tomato and a smidgen of mayonnaise,” she said as she waited for her table. It’s a big toss-up between that and a reuben. I have one of them one week and the other the next.”

Thursday was Head’s day to visit MOT. She said she gets her hair done that morning and then would come to the restaurant at 11.

With her on this day were two of her friends, Judy Meals and Carolyn Griffith. This trio originally met at Maple Grove Baptist Church and have made Miss Olivia’s Table one of their favorite outings.

“I love her shepherd’s pie,” Meals said. “She has made it a couple of times just because she knew I was coming.”

Griffiths praised the meatloaf, but said everything at MOT is fantastic, from the club sandwiches to homemade chips and desserts. But Sipe also puts something else on the menu — hospitality.

“What I like is that she comes out of the kitchen and talks to you,” Griffith said. “You feel at home.”

Sipe was at the grill all day preparing hamburgers. Sides include her potato salad and baked beans, with cookies for dessert.

There were some dignitaries like former Maryville Mayor Joe Swann, present. Robin Wilhoit from WBIR-TV Channel 10 also dropped by. Scottie Mayfield of Mayfield Dairy came to celebrate Sipe’s retirement and grab a plate. Others made their way there as the day winded down.

She kept herself busy in the kitchen, but made it a point to greet and visit with all. Sipe said it was indeed an emotional day. She even took down the sign that had welcomed patrons for almost two decades.

The property on West Broadway has been sold; Sipe said she thinks it might be transformed back into a house. This now former restaurant owner has a new place to dwell.

Most of her customers will be remembered for the right reasons, Sipe said. They can no longer take a seat at MOL table and leisurely spend the day there. But she isn’t leaving town. She will also continue her food column for The Daily Times. She gave out plenty of hugs to longtime friends and she hopes to stay in touch.

“They have my phone number,” she said.

Head was glad for the gathering of friends Thursday but admitted it was a sad day.

“There is not another Miss Olivia around,” she explained.

