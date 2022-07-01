ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Committee begins work on drug prevention education

By By Amy Beth Miller
 4 days ago

A group formed with a goal of reducing community drug abuse through school programs could see the first lessons in sixth-grade classrooms this fall.

The Blount County Commission voted in June to form the Ad Hoc Committee for a Drug Prevention Education Program to suggest a curriculum for Blount County Schools, but the schools already may have materials in their buildings.

Be Aware Blount, a coalition already working to reduce substance abuse risk factors, distributed materials purchased through a grant to BCS middle schools in January 2020, Executive Director Amanda Ingle-Lenski explained during the first meeting this week of the ad hoc committee, of which she also is a member.

The committee has two questions to answer first: Where did those materials go when the schools shut down in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and if they can be found, are they up to date?

Ingle-Lenski cautioned the committee that although the state of Tennessee has surveyed students in grades 8, 10 and 12 about drug use every two years since 2018, the teens are probably under-reporting.

In the community, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in heroin and methamphetamine use, Deputy Chief Ron Talbott told the committee, on which he also is a member. The county also is seeing products coming in from states that have legalized marijuana.

“Our most violent crimes in Blount County come from marijuana distributors,” Talbott said, not meth and heroin users and sellers, because of the money involved.

He also warned about the effects of edible forms of the drug.

“You put a bag of THC gummies in front of a sixth grader, they’re not going to eat one-tenth of one gummy worm; they’re going to eat the whole bag, and that’s where your overdoses come from,” Talbott said. “We have had overdoses in Blount County on edibles.”

Ingle-Lenski said kids’s perception of marijuana is that it’s less risky than alcohol. Melissa Crabtree, a long-time teacher at Carpenters Middle School, said that wasn’t the case a decade ago. Talbott added the perspective that from talking with other drug addicts, users and sellers, they start with marijuana.

While the committee is talking about starting drug abuse prevention lessons in sixth grade through social wellness classes, members also said they are eager to reach students at lower and higher grades.

The materials that Be Aware Blount distributed to middle schools in 2020 are part of the Botvin LifeSkills Training program.

Because the program addresses risk factors and protective factors, committee members said it may also address some of the issues schools are seeing with mental health issues and trauma.

Crabtree said it has become commonplace to see students who are dealing with family issues tied to parents’ opioid abuse.

Ingle-Lenski said her coalition has been able to talk with Alcoa Elementary School students about tobacco, alcohol and medication safety, as well as how they can safely report issues in their homes.

Committee member Jon Young, taking office today, July 1, as BCS instructional supervisor, said the drug abuse prevention will require a team effort of teachers, counselors, school resource officers and others.

“This problem is not going away,” he said.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to try to help.”

