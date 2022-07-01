ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Cause of death for Maryville couple at Bahamas Sandals resort confirmed

By By Ashley Depew
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StVV4_0gRc1XsJ00

Eight weeks into the investigation of the Maryville couple’s unexpected death at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in the Bahamas, police investigators confirmed the cause.

“We can officially confirm that all three of the victims died as a result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poison. This matter remains under active investigation,” a release on June 28 from the Royal Bahamas Police Force states.

Two of the three deceased, Robbie and Michael Phillips, owned Royal Travel on West Broadway Avenue, one block over from Maryville High School. Part of their business, the Phillips traveled the world together and helped clients plan vacations. Robbie Phillips was also a certified Sandals travel agent.

The third victim was a man from Florida, Vincent Paul Chiarella. His wife was airlifted to a hospital, then transferred to one in Florida where she remained for several weeks until discharge, according to reports.

Sandals released a statement in May that said the deaths were isolated to the standalone structure where the two couples’ guest rooms were located. The incident was not linked to the resort’s air conditioning system, food and beverage service or landscaping services, according to the statement.

The release added that carbon monoxide detectors were installed in all guest rooms at Emerald Bay and more would be installed in all Sandals resorts’ guest rooms.

Rumors for the cause of death circulated through media outlets before carbon monoxide poisoning was confirmed. The two couples both sought medical attention for vomiting and nausea the night before resort staff found the four in their rooms, reports from Nassau’s The Tribune have stated.

The outlet reported two weeks after the May 6 deaths that a reliable source, who remained anonymous, said the deaths were related to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle told the Tribune that from the cause of death, other facts of the case and evidence, it doesn’t appear to be a homicide.

Comments / 0

 

The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883.

 https://thedailytimes.com

