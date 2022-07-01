ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Maryville man indicted on child pornography charges

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 4 days ago

A federal grand jury indicted a Maryville man in late June on charges of producing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

The indictment states that from around January 2020 to April 2020, Clinton James Millsaps, Highland Road, Maryville, forced a child to “engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purposes of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.”

Further, the indictment charges Millsaps with distributing and possessing child pornography. Court documents also state that Millsaps traveled interstate to “engage in sex” with a minor.

According to a criminal complaint filed in February 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville, when law enforcement in Arizona served a search warrant related to child pornography against a man in Phoenix, he reportedly told police that he’d been a member of online groups dedicated to sharing child pornography.

After being served with the warrant, the man gave them control of his accounts. The complaint states that one of those accounts received a link from Millsaps that contained child pornography.

Millsaps and the Arizona man reportedly exchanged nearly 3,000 messages. Millsaps allegedly sent the Arizona man over 211 videos and 59 image files containing child pornography. A number of those images depicted a child of 11.

Millsaps reportedly sent messages saying that he had sexually abused numerous children.

A warrant for his arrest was issued June 22. He was detained the following day in Blount County and faces a 3 p.m. July 5 hearing in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Maryville, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Clinton, TN
City
Maryville, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Police#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
194
Followers
184
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy