Maryville man indicted on child pornography charges

A federal grand jury indicted a Maryville man in late June on charges of producing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

The indictment states that from around January 2020 to April 2020, Clinton James Millsaps, Highland Road, Maryville, forced a child to “engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purposes of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.”

Further, the indictment charges Millsaps with distributing and possessing child pornography. Court documents also state that Millsaps traveled interstate to “engage in sex” with a minor.

According to a criminal complaint filed in February 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville, when law enforcement in Arizona served a search warrant related to child pornography against a man in Phoenix, he reportedly told police that he’d been a member of online groups dedicated to sharing child pornography.

After being served with the warrant, the man gave them control of his accounts. The complaint states that one of those accounts received a link from Millsaps that contained child pornography.

Millsaps and the Arizona man reportedly exchanged nearly 3,000 messages. Millsaps allegedly sent the Arizona man over 211 videos and 59 image files containing child pornography. A number of those images depicted a child of 11.

Millsaps reportedly sent messages saying that he had sexually abused numerous children.

A warrant for his arrest was issued June 22. He was detained the following day in Blount County and faces a 3 p.m. July 5 hearing in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville.