Tennessee Secretary of State's office reminds residents of honor vote program

By participating in the Honor Vote Program, Tennesseans planning to vote in upcoming elections can dedicate their votes to a current or veteran servicemember of their choosing.

Any voter can participate in the program, which is free, by registering at GoVoteTN.gov. According to a press release from the Tennessee secretary of state's office, dedications will be posted to that site, as well as to the program's Twitter page.

Program participants will receive an information guide, as well as an Honor Vote button.