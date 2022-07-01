Alcoa testing fire hydrants through end of July

City of Alcoa Fire Department is testing fire hydrants throughout July, a release from the city states.

AFD will be inspecting, performing any required maintenance and testing flow on all hydrants within Alcoa city limits. The inspections and tests are recommended by national fire standards to ensure adequate water supply will reach the hydrants to fight fires.

Most flow tests will be completed Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and night flows on commercial areas will be conducted on a later date.

Since most fire hydrants don't get used regularly, tests and inspections are intended to identify and correct problems that could save AFD time during a fire.

Flow tests may cause a temporary brownish water color in the area around the hydrant being tested. The city recommends running water first to test for discoloration from stirred iron deposits before using it. While it is safe to intake, the release states that it shouldn't be used to wash white clothes, and residents should limit hot water usage to keep iron deposits from settling in the hot water heater.