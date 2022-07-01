ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Louis Oosthuizen is Comfortable With Playing Less, But Still Covets One Event

By Alex Miceli
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028dJy_0gRc1TLP00

The South African, now with LIV Golf, resigned his PGA Tour and DP World Tour memberships. But he still wants to play on the International Team in the Presidents Cup.

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Louis Oosthuizen is finishing a stretch of four weeks on the road that is culminating with his second LIV Golf event in Portland.

From London to Boston to Munich and to Portland, the 39-year-old needs a break, which he will get after the British Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews, the site of his only major win in 2010.

Oosthuizen has a career six runner-up finishes in majors, two of those coming last year at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, which he then followed with a third in the Open Championship.

Having only one major victory on your resume may be frustrating to some, but for Oosthuizen, failure in three successive majors eventually determined his path and influenced his decision-making process in leaving the PGA Tour and joining the insurgents at LIV Golf

The losses weighed on Oosthuizen and when he returned to play in February on the PGA Tour, he was just going through the motions with no energy or interest.

In January, when his agents were contacted by LIV officials to gauge his interest in making the leap, Oosthuizen decided he was not ready.

But after a very mediocre spring with his best finish a T14 in Phoenix, Oosthuizen sat down with his wife and discussed his future.

The South African knew he was playing more golf than he was interested in playing and while he wanted to play better, he lost some of himself last year in those major defeats.

Just before the Masters, the LIV people came back to Oosthuizen, and the deal was consummated.

“I've got no plans on going back playing PGA Tour golf, so for me it was a very easy decision,” Oosthuizen said during his Wednesday practice round in Portland. “When I spoke to Jay (Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner), I told him that straight, it's nothing against the product you have, it’s just It's my time to do something else.”

That something else may be a few events in South Africa or in Asia, but no longer any on the PGA Tour or DP World Tour.

Oosthuizen played in his last event on the DP World Tour last week at the BMW International Open and then promptly resigned his membership as he had done on the PGA Tour just before teeing it up in the LIV event in London.

Before resigning, Oosthuizen talked to DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley, with the discussion from the DP World Tour side being more on Oosthuizen’s timing of his resignation as the Tour wanted it to come after the event, presumably to avoid any noise or distraction.

For Oosthuizen, he was relatively sure he was dropping his membership, but wanted to know how the fines would work. He was told that each fine would be determined on a case-by-case basis.

That lack of clarity sealed it for Oosthuizen, and his decision was cemented.

Having resigned from both the DP World and PGA Tour, the only tour Oosthuizen is a member of is the Sunshine Tour, based in South Africa.

And that is what Oosthuizen hopes will make the difference when the Presidents Cup team is determined in September.

Resigning from the PGA Tour before he played a shot in the first LIV event in London, Oosthuizen talked to International Team Captain Trevor Immelmann.

“I'm going to be honest with you, this decision is not going to be on whether I can play or not play Presidents Cup,” Oosthuizen said of the subject of the discussion. ”I'm going to do what's best for me and my family and where I am now in my career, you know that that's a decision I'm gonna make. But hopefully I can play -- I can't see why not.”

Oosthuizen’s argument is a simple one, he resigned before hitting his first shot on LIV, meaning he was not a PGA Tour member when he played in London.

But what is the difference if he resigned one week or four years ago?

Richard Sterne played in the 2013 Presidents Cup and was not a PGA Tour member, but a Sunshine Tour member as is Oosthuizen now.

When the Presidents Cup started in 1994, the PGA Tour has always had complete control of who was selected on both sides, leaving the International Team with very little autonomy.

That all changed when Ernie Els took over the reins for the 2019 cup. Els changed the culture, the logos, and the ethos of the team and after a 19-11 drubbing in 2017 at Liberty National, the 16-14 narrow loss at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia provided the Internationals with hope for Quail Hollow in September.

“To me, the look of it just doesn't feel right. It's basically the PGA Tour picking the International side, which, you know, are they going to pick the Ryder Cup team on the Europe side?"

Now Immelman is in charge, and he is facing a depleted squad with Brandon Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Abraham Ancer and Oosthuizen potentially ineligible for the team either by points, which Oosthuizen would qualify on, or a captain’s pick.

“All the International players who went to LIV were well aware that it could jeopardize their chance to play in the Presidents Cup,” Immelman said by text on Wednesday. “With that and other things in mind they went ahead and made the decision they thought was best for them. It’ll be an interesting few months ahead.”

The PGA Tour took a similar tack when asked specifically about Oosthuizen’s status, with an official saying "at this time, he would not be eligible for Presidents Cup.”

Reading between the lines, neither Immelman, with his “could be jeopardized” and the Tour saying “at this time,” is a definitive no and seems to leave the door open.

“To me, the look of it just doesn't feel right,” Oosthuizen said of the PGA Tour's control over the Presidents Cup. “It's basically the PGA Tour picking the International side, which, you know, are they going to pick the Ryder Cup team on the Europe side?"

No matter if Oosthuizen does or does not play in Charlotte in September, he has made a four-year commitment to LIV Golf and will play the odd Sunshine Tour and Asian Tour events along with the majors he is eligible for.

After that he is not retiring, because he will play the odd event in South Africa or wherever he wants, but most of his time will be spent on his ranch just outside of Ocala, Florida.

While many players say it’s not about the money, but more about free schedule, for Oosthuizen it is about exactly that.

He’s given enough and now it’s about enjoying life, not again, but in a different way.

“I'm going back for a 10-day hunting trip with friends,” Oosthuizen said of how he is spending his first August not playing golf, instead hunting Springbok and Antelope in South Africa. “Something I haven't done; I can't remember since I was playing in Europe.”

Comments / 2

Jim Docherty
4d ago

Most of the guys playing LIV, aren't used to playing more than 36 holes, they should ask for carts. What happens to the bottom guy when a new guy chases the cash and joins up, does the bottom guy get bumped to the bar, and does he still get paid participation money for showing up like little leaguers do?

Reply
2
Jeff Brown
3d ago

Sorry Louie, can’t have your cake and eat it too. That’s not the way it works. This tour works for you and your family SOLELY because of the money. Morals and ethics must mean nothing to you. You now have to suffer the consequences of your decision like the rest of the dunderheads.

Reply
2
Related
ESPN

Paul Casey joins LIV Golf, expects to make debut at tour's third event

England's Paul Casey has joined LIV Golf, the breakaway tour announced Saturday. Casey, ranked 26th in the world, has been a member of both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in recent years. He has 21 worldwide wins since turning pro in 2000 as well as a host of close calls at major championships.
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Tiger Woods Shoots 77 in Ireland Pro-Am; First Public Round Since PGA in May

Tiger Woods shot 77 on Monday in the opening round of the two-day JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland, where an all-star lineup of pros showed up for the charity event. Woods was playing golf in public for the first time since a third-round 79 at the PGA Championship in May, where he withdrew prior to the final round. It was also his first time playing golf in Europe since he missed the cut at the 2019 British Open at Royal Portrush.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods is playing in a tournament on Monday in Ireland. So what is the J.P. McManus Pro-Am anyway?

There was no sounding of the alarms on Golf Twitter over the weekend, no wild frenzy from fans watching anxiously to see if a certain iconic golfer’s private jet had taken off for a trans-Atlantic flight. Unlike the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open, Tiger Woods had never been coy about his intent to play in the upcoming Open Championship at St. Andrews. He's called the Old Course his favorite in the world, and it’s a layout that would seem well suited for a 46-year-old still recovering from significant injuries to his right leg after his horrific car accident in February 2021.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Els
GolfWRX

LIV Golf’s Talor Gooch roasted over incredible Ryder Cup comment

Standing next to his 4AcesGC teammates Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez at the conclusion of the second LIV event at Pumpkin Ridge, Talor Gooch was surely unaware of quite what he was saying when commenting that the atmosphere at the tournament was little different to that at a Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Live stream schedule for Scottish Open, Barbasol, JP McManus and Senior Players

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week, including on Peacock and NBC. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.
GOLF
Golf.com

10 tips to hit more greens on tricky par 3s

For amateur golfers, especially beginners, par 3s always bring with them the possibility of a good score. All it takes is one good shot to have a putt. It’s why so many golfers often have their first pars on par 3 holes. But no matter how good you get...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga Tour Golf#Ryder Cup#South African#World Tour
Golf.com

Golf carts, driver tweaks: Scouting Tiger Woods in his first round back

Golf fans got their first look at Tiger Woods since the PGA Championship on Monday, and courtesy of a rather unexpected venue: Via the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland. “Today is about charity, about giving back to the local community,” Tiger said before his round. “We’re here to support [JP McManus].”
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

LIV Golf’s first U.S. tournament crowns winner

Branden Grace won LIV Golf’s first stop on American soil, an event that drew critics and protestors alike because of the upstart series’ funding by Saudi Arabia. Grace closed with a 7-under 65 on Saturday to finish at 13 under in the 54-hole tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. The 34-year-old South African won $4 million.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black, as well as Dame Anna Wintour and Gareth Southgate are among the guests sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, Saturday 2 July.The Royal Box, located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).Wimbledon organisers also handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to...
UEFA
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
592
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy