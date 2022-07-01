ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky State Police gives updates on shooting in Allen, KY, Thursday

By Amanda Barber
 4 days ago

UPDATE (June 30, 2022, at 11:25 p.m.): Trooper Matt Gayheart of Kentucky State Police Post 13 says that around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Kentucky State Police Post 13 responded to shots fired in Allen, Kentucky.

The situation was active when law enforcement arrived, Trooper Gayheart says.

Trooper Gayheart says the suspect is in custody, and the community is safe.

At this time, the name of the suspect or the status of the victims’ injuries is unknown. It is also unknown if the suspect was injured in this incident.

Trooper Gayheart says more updates will be provided on Friday.

UPDATE (June 30, 2022, at 11:15 p.m.): Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released a public statement about the shooting incident in Allen on Thursday night.

“Tonight I ask the commonwealth to join Britainy and me in holding Floyd County in prayer, especially the family and loved ones of those who have responded to a barricade situation involving a shooting.”

Gov. Andy Beshear on Facebook

UPDATE (June 30, 2022, at 9:40 p.m.): Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt reports a shooting involving law enforcement happened on Railroad Street in Allen, Kentucky.

The sheriff says law enforcement was attempting to serve documents when they immediately came under gunfire.

Sheriff Hunt says Floyd County deputies were injured by gunfire in this incident.

Since then, multiple agencies have responded, according to Sheriff Hunt.

Sheriff Hunt tells 13 News that there are multiple victims with injuries. Those victims have been transported to hospitals, the sheriff says.

The sheriff also says law enforcement believes the suspect is still barricaded in his residence.

Law enforcement does not believe anyone else in the community is in danger. They are keeping community members “at bay” during this time.

(Photo courtesy of 13 News Reporter Lane Ball)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Louisville office also confirmed on Twitter that the London and Ashland ATF branches are on the scene of this shooting.

“@ATFLouisville’s Ashland and London Offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person in Floyd County, Kentucky. @kystatepolice is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available.”

ATF Louisville

ALLEN KY, (WOWK) — Police are on the scene of what radio station WMDJ is calling an active shooter situation.

The incident began around 5 p.m. on Main Street in the Floyd County Community of Allen as a domestic dispute.

Kentucky State Police is on the scene. Dispatchers in the area have not been able to confirm any information to 13 News at this time.

State Route 1428 between Citizens Bank of Kentucky and Allen Curve is currently closed at this time.

13 News has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as soon as possible.

