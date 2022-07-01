ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

DEAR WEHO: You’ve lost the confidence of the Norma Triangle neighborhood

 4 days ago
We are frustrated, we are disgusted and we are angry. How dare you put aside the wishes of the people that elected you. In one night, with the defunding of the sheriff’s department and...

Long Beach Post

A beautiful reimagining and rescuing of a historic Los Cerritos home

LONG BEACH, CA
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools in California

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

WEST SEEGMILLER: Building a movement in a dangerous time

Six months ago, a group of friends from across the political spectrum formed the first LGBTQ Freedom Coalition in California— the Free WeHo Coalition. When free thinkers come together, the impossible becomes a reality. Having a friend to count on has allowed us to be heroes in our own right. Through our struggle to build a movement for medical freedom in the LGBTQ community, we discovered a truth: only love can heal the divisions between us.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $24,995,000 World Class Home in Laguna Beach Sits on A Dramatic Promontory Setting with Premium Views Capture The Ocean and Beach

The Home in Laguna Beach is one of the world’s finest oceanfront estates features a circular drive, park-like grounds and a spacious courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 32 N La Senda Dr, Laguna Beach, California; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Andy Stavros (Phone: 949-290-0139) & Joshua Altman (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Laguna Beach.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
WEHOville.com

WATCH: WeHo citizens react to sheriff’s defunding

FOX 11’s Christina Gonzalez reported on the reaction to West Hollywood City Council’s defunding of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department which will leave city streets patrolled by fewer deputies in the midst of a rise in crime. WEHOville Publisher Larry Block was among those interviewed who decried the decision by City Council.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Santa Monica to investigate recently uncovered beachfront land deed

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — This week the Santa Monica City Council voted to allocate $10,000 to the city attorney so he can investigate a deed from 134 years ago. The recently uncovered deed from March 3, 1888 allegedly leaves hundreds of square feet of beachfront land to veterans — residents of the West LA VA home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
WEHOville.com

DEAR WEHO: We will vote out councilmembers who jeopardized our safety

Respectfully, if a bucket of glue or a stale cracker is on the ballet challenging Councilmembers Sepi Shyne, Lindsey Horvath or John D’Amico, either will have my vote. Now that I have your attention, for these three who voted to reduce the amount of funding for our safety and protection from the contracted LA County Sheriff, I will side with any other representative than you since you are not representing me or your constituents, having acted against overwhelming public opinion and creating a more dangerous city by reducing law enforcement. You are all personally and certainly morally responsible for any ensuing crimes against the people of your district.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Herbie J Pilato

I'm Glad I Listened to my Mom - Who Told me to "Go!"

In the spring of 2009, I relocated to Los Angeles from my hometown of Rochester, New York, hoping I could still somehow re-ignite my career at then-48-years-old. My mother had died the year before, and I spent those 12 months in grief. I had previously moved to L.A. from Rochester, where I had served as a primary caregiver for both of my parents in their elderly years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

$1 Billion ‘Reconnecting Communities’ Program Accepting Applications to Repair Damage of Racist Transportation Planning

Interstate 10 in Alhambra, California, just to the east of Downtown Los Angeles. | Matt Gush / Shutterstock. The U.S. Department of Transportation last week announced the Reconnecting Communities pilot program, a first-of-its kind federal program designed to “reconnect communities that were previously cut off from economic opportunities by transportation infrastructure,” according to a June 30 press release.
beverlyhillscourier.com

Planning Commission Tables Hillel and Reviews 24-Hour Gas Station

The Beverly Hills Planning Commission sided with the owner of the 76 Gas Station on Olympic Boulevard at a June 23 meeting, allowing the gas station and convenience store to operate 24 hours a day without any new conditions. The commission also granted a request from the Harkham Hillel Hebrew Academy to postpone hearings on its expansion project to an undetermined date in the future. Finally, the commission said goodbye to both its Chair and Vice Chair, Andy Licht and Thomas Hudnut.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Canyon News

Firework Shows Forced To Cancel Due To Investigation

SANTA MONICA—Multiple cities in Southern California have been forced to cancel their annual Fourth of July fireworks show due to a pending investigation into a Santa Monica based fireworks company led by the California State Marshal. Exposhows Fireworks Events had fraudulently contracted with about two dozen cities across the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WEHOville.com

DEAR WEHO: Your city isn’t safe for my entertainment industry clients

Have a letter for City Council or City Hall you want us to publish? E-mail it to brandon@wehoville.com. I am an attorney in Beverly Hills and represent Mr. Kurt Knutsson as well as many, many other influential media folks in the entertainment industry. I was astonished by the sad news out of West Hollywood and I can tell you that I will no longer shop at, or entertain in West Hollywood due to the new lack of security and the worry for my personal safety. I will also do my very best to get this news out to all my entertainment clients so they can focus on the individual lawmakers who supported this sad piece of legislation.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

John Duran promises return to common sense if he gets back on City Council

Welcome John. Let’s just go at it. Why the [….] are you running for City Council ?. West Hollywood is seriously on the wrong track. When John Heilman and I lost our seats two years ago we left the city in pretty good shape. The city had $140 million in reserves. We had a triple AAA bond rating, we had a great relationship with the Sheriff. We had a great relationship with the Chamber of Commerce and our local small business community. That’s how we turned the reins over to the new council. They have pretty much inflamed and destroyed all of that and I’m seriously worried about the future of the city.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
oc-breeze.com

The Lincoln Club of Orange County and the Republican Party of Orange County unite to deliver a win for Pat Bates for supervisor

State Senator Pat Bates who is seeking election to Supervisor District 5 deserves the full support from Orange County activists and donors as a result of her unwavering Conservative values, leadership on critical economic issues and impressive record on public safety. Bates has won in every election she’s run, consistently...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

LA Metro plans could link Santa Monica and Whittier on single train line

Beginning in the next six months or so, Santa Monica transit users will be able to hop on the train at 4th Street and hop off the train all the way at Atlantic Avenue in East LA, once light rail lines are reconfigured with the new regional connector — but LA Metro has even more ambitious plans for this “one-seat ride,” eventually taking passengers from Santa Monica as far as Whittier without ever changing trains or waiting for a transfer.
SANTA MONICA, CA
