Menomonie Market Food Co-op has announced that they have received a $200,000 grant toward building their new expanded store in Eau Claire. The co-op was among 134 grantees to receive financial assistance awards through the 2021 round of America’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative’s (HFFI) Targeted Small Grants Program. Funding for the HFFI grants program is provided by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), authorized by the 2014 Farm Bill. The 134 projects received a total of $22.6 million in financial assistance awards. The $200,000 grant is the maximum size grant awarded under the program. Menomonie Market and Just Local Foods merged their cooperatives in 2021 and MMFC is building a new store in Eau Claire to replace the current store.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO