Aside from indulging in blue creamy whip and sipping drinks at your favorite laid-back bar, one of the greatest hallmarks of the summer season is Cincinnati is the plethora of concerts featuring impressive national acts. From The Doobie Brothers to Robert Glasper, the month of July boasts several reasons to head out to your favorite Cincinnati concert venue. Ahead, we are laying out the best concerts set to take place in venues across Cincinnati in July.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO