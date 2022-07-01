ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Unemployment card stolen from front door of southwest Las Vegas home

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fxKV_0gRbxpbj00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– LVMPD Enterprise Area Command is looking for a suspect who stole an unemployment card from the front door of a house near Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive earlier in June.

LVMPD Enterprise Area Command uploaded footage from a home surveillance camera onto their Facebook page on Thursday. The footage shows a light-colored car pulling up to the front of the house and the suspect jumping out of the passenger seat and running up to the front door. After a few seconds, the suspect then runs back to the car and the car then drives away.

Courtesy of LVMPD Enterprise Area Command Facebook

LVMPD is asking if anyone recognizes the suspect in the video please contact Detective Huhn at 702-828-5761.

If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada, Inc (crimestoppersofnv.com) or 702-385-5555 with any info you may have, Ref # LLV220600036414.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 15

Linda Park
3d ago

How did this thief know she was expecting delivery. 🤔 someone who knew her or what ?

Reply
12
Sandra Luther
3d ago

That is what I would say. I think it was an in side JOB. Oh one more thing. Can they use it. They would have to pay some one to put there pic on it. I think your face should B on all cards, not UR drivers card.

Reply
2
Lori Woo
3d ago

With the truck in the driveway? These people have been casing them or they know them. Very bold!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTNV 13 Action News

VIDEO: Evacuation of Fremont Street after shooting

DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Confessions Podcast shot video of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers evacuating people from Fremont Street after a shooting in the area. One person was shot after a fight near the Fremont Street Experience early Monday morning. Las Vegas police say a fight broke...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Argument on Fremont Street Experience leaves one man shot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One man was shot in the buttocks early Monday morning on the Fremont Street Experience. Police say two men were involved in an argument near 4th Street and Fremont when one man pulled out a gun and shot the other before fleeing the scene. The victim...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KDWN

Las Vegas police fatally shoot armed man; woman found dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer has fatally shot a man armed with an edged weapon and a woman was found stabbed to death at the scene. Metro Police say officers were initially called to the scene late Sunday night about an attempted suicide. When police arrived around 11:30 p.m., they say an unresponsive woman was found inside a home along with a man with an edged weapon. Officers say they told the man to drop the weapon, but he refused. Police say the man then moved toward police and he was shot by an officer. They say the man and woman both were pronounced dead at the scene. The names and ages of two weren’t immediately released.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
8newsnow.com

18-year-old causes crash that leaves 1 dead in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A two-vehicle collision has left one person dead in North Las Vegas. An 18-year-old now faces two charges, one of which is a felony for reckless driving, after crashing into another vehicle with two occupants, killing one. North Las Vegas Police responded to a crash around...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Metro looking for help to locate missing man

LAS VEGAS — Metro police are asking for help locating Joseph Armon, a 54-year-old man who has been missing since approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Metro says he could possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Joseph was last seen near the 3000 block of S. Maryland Parkway […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD looking for missing man who may be in emotional distress

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) needs your help finding a missing man last seen near the 3000 block of South Maryland Parkway. According to the news release, Joseph Shmuel Armon was last seen wearing an unknown-colored shirt, dark-colored basketball shorts, a grey baseball cap, carrying a grey face mask, and wearing clear-framed glasses.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Fire breaks out at Subway in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire early Sunday afternoon at a Subway sandwich shop in a strip mall on South Rainbow Boulevard and Warm Springs. CCFD said initial reports were of smoke coming from various businesses within the strip mall, and that no...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

California murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a California murder suspect wanted in a homicide from May, San Jose police said. Kenneth Rogers, 38, of Alameda County, California, was wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a woman on May 15, police said. Metro police took...
8newsnow.com

UPDATE: Missing endangered adult found safe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Donna Whitlock, a 75-year-old endangered woman. Whitlock was last seen on Sunday (July 3) around 12:45 p.m. near the 4000 block of Los Reyes Court, near Eastern and Harmon. She was last seen...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy