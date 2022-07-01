ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Vigil held for man shot, killed by Allegan Co. deputy

By Kyle Kuhns
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A vigil was held Thursday for the 22-year-old man that was shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy.

Several dozen people attended the vigil tonight. They met where Joseph Nagle was killed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XWG4_0gRbxguQ00
An undated courtesy photo of Joseph Nagle.

Michigan State Police say a deputy pulled Nagle over on June 16 under the suspicion of drunk driving . A fight broke between Nagle and the deputy when he was told he was under arrest.

Friend: Driver shot by deputy considered policing

During the altercation, MSP says the deputy shot him once in the chest.

Those at the vigil tonight spoke of how they want to remember him.

“This boy, this young man … the gentle giant is how you would call him. He’s an all-state wrestling champ, the biggest heart,” said Maria Sheldon, a family friend. “This shouldn’t be happening.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYip7_0gRbxguQ00
    A vigil was held Thursday for Joseph Nagle, the 22-year-old man that was shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8iku_0gRbxguQ00
    A vigil was held Thursday for Joseph Nagle, the 22-year-old man that was shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy.

Investigators say there is no body camera or dashcam video of the incident. The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

One arrested, one charged after shots fired report in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four firearms were seized by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Sunday night. Police responded to the 1200 Greenwood area on reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found two people were involved in recklessly discharging firearms. Police arrested a 31-year-old Kalamazoo man for carrying...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegan County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Allegan County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Michigan State Police#Vigil#Violent Crime#Allegan Co#Msp#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
WOOD TV8

Dive team joins river search for missing Niles man

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office dive team is searching the Morrison Channel and St. Joseph River for a missing man from Niles. Michael Grant, 68, was visiting family and friends at Pier 33 near slip 41 when he disappeared around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say Grant left to use the restroom and never returned.
NILES, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy