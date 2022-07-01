ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Kentucky State Police gives updates on shooting in Allen, KY, Thursday

By Amanda Barber
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

UPDATE (June 30, 2022, at 11:25 p.m.): Trooper Matt Gayheart of Kentucky State Police Post 13 says that around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Kentucky State Police Post 13 responded to shots fired in Allen, Kentucky.

The situation was active when law enforcement arrived, Trooper Gayheart says.

Trooper Gayheart says the suspect is in custody, and the community is safe.

At this time, the name of the suspect or the status of the victims’ injuries is unknown. It is also unknown if the suspect was injured in this incident.

Trooper Gayheart says more updates will be provided on Friday.

Stay with 13 News for updates.

UPDATE (June 30, 2022, at 11:15 p.m.): Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released a public statement about the shooting incident in Allen on Thursday night.

“Tonight I ask the commonwealth to join Britainy and me in holding Floyd County in prayer, especially the family and loved ones of those who have responded to a barricade situation involving a shooting.”

Gov. Andy Beshear on Facebook

UPDATE (June 30, 2022, at 9:40 p.m.): Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt reports a shooting involving law enforcement happened on Railroad Street in Allen, Kentucky.

The sheriff says law enforcement was attempting to serve documents when they immediately came under gunfire.

Sheriff Hunt says Floyd County deputies were injured by gunfire in this incident.

Since then, multiple agencies have responded, according to Sheriff Hunt.

Sheriff Hunt tells 13 News that there are multiple victims with injuries. Those victims have been transported to hospitals, the sheriff says.

The sheriff also says law enforcement believes the suspect is still barricaded in his residence.

Law enforcement does not believe anyone else in the community is in danger. They are keeping community members “at bay” during this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRCAK_0gRbxSV800
(Photo courtesy of 13 News Reporter Lane Ball)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Louisville office also confirmed on Twitter that the London and Ashland ATF branches are on the scene of this shooting.

“@ATFLouisville’s Ashland and London Offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person in Floyd County, Kentucky. @kystatepolice is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available.”

ATF Louisville

ALLEN KY, (WOWK) — Police are on the scene of what radio station WMDJ is calling an active shooter situation.

The incident began around 5 p.m. on Main Street in the Floyd County Community of Allen as a domestic dispute.

Kentucky State Police is on the scene. Dispatchers in the area have not been able to confirm any information to 13 News at this time.

State Route 1428 between Citizens Bank of Kentucky and Allen Curve is currently closed at this time.

13 News has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Floyd County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Floyd County, KY
City
Allen City, KY
City
London, KY
City
Louisville, KY
KLST/KSAN

LIST: The most mispronounced places across the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re a new resident or a tourist, pronouncing place names across the High Plains can be an embarrassing nightmare. However, MyHighPlains.com has collected a cheat sheet for you to use to talk along with the High Plains’ born-and-raised. We asked our community to chime in and let us know about […]
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Central Texas communities win Governor’s beauty awards

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas communities have been recognized for Keeping Texas Beautiful! First Lady Cecilia Abbott recognized the ten winning communities of the 2022 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards (GCAA) during her keynote address Wednesday night at the Keep Texas Beautiful GCAA Dinner in Austin. The Salado and Woodway communities were among […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
KLST/KSAN

These ‘Tiniest Texans’ are Born in the U.S.A.!

TEXAS (FOX 44) – The future of America has arrived! Baylor Scott & White Health has seen a bunch of newborns celebrating their first Fourth of July! You can see their pictures in the galleries below – all courtesy of Baylor Scott & White Health. BSW Health says these “Tiniest Texans” are showing off their […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for July

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing additional funds for the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in July. More than $301.8 million in emergency SNAP food benefits will be used to assist about 1.4 million Texas households. This is in […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Britainy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KLST/KSAN

NJ woman can’t get tax refund because IRS says she’s dead

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey resident Jeanette Carpenter is very much alive. But according to the Internal Revenue Service, she is dead. “My Social Security number belongs to a deceased person,” Carpenter said. When Carpenter filed her 2020 taxes, her accountant received an unusual notice back. Carpenter’s Social Security number belonged to someone who […]
INCOME TAX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy