1 stabbed near Colfax and Downing

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Police said one person was hurt in a stabbing Thursday night.

It happened near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Downing Street, according to the Denver Police Department. They tweeted about the incident at 8:22 p.m.

FOX31 arrived at the scene and saw police investigators inside an RTD bus pulled to the side of the road. A Denver Police spokesperson said they do not believe it happened on the bus.

The spokesperson said the victim was in critical condition.

No suspect information was released on Thursday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.