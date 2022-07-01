ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas woman fights neighborhood fire with garden hose

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

(Video credit: Capricha Lane)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A doorbell camera caught a woman in a north valley neighborhood attempting to protect her home from a fire with a garden hose.

It happened on Tuesday near Lake Mead and MLK boulevards.

The homeowner, Capricha Lane, described the heat as being so intense it burned her hand and leg.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rS0qG_0gRbx4eB00
    Neighbor fights home fire (Credit: Capricha Lane)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Os49_0gRbx4eB00
    Neighbor fights home fire (Credit: Capricha Lane)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NImzV_0gRbx4eB00
    Neighbor attempts to fight fire
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLF1X_0gRbx4eB00
    Neighbor fights home fire (Credit: Capricha Lane)

The fire could be seen burning a fence next to the woman’s home in the video. Lane said just out of the camera’s view, there was a pickup truck that was fully engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to her neighbor’s home.

Moments later the sounds of sirens could be heard as firefighters neared the scene.

Once the fire crew arrived Lane was asked to leave her home for safety.

The fire destroyed the neighbor’s home and burned two cars and the fence. The flames did make it to Lane’s home but firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. It’s believed the fire started when sparking jumper cables set some dry grass on fire.

Firefighters told Lane that using a garden hose was admirable but not recommended. A garden hose doesn’t provide enough water to put out a fire of that size.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Fire breaks out at Subway in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire early Sunday afternoon at a Subway sandwich shop in a strip mall on South Rainbow Boulevard and Warm Springs. CCFD said initial reports were of smoke coming from various businesses within the strip mall, and that no...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire officials tackle blaze at southwest valley Subway shop

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County fire crews battled a fire at a southwest valley Subway sandwich shop Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:50 p.m. at a Subway on the corner of Rainbow and Warm Springs. According to the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD), there was first reported...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Argument on Fremont Street Experience leaves one man shot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One man was shot in the buttocks early Monday morning on the Fremont Street Experience. Police say two men were involved in an argument near 4th Street and Fremont when one man pulled out a gun and shot the other before fleeing the scene. The victim...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8newsnow.com

18-year-old causes crash that leaves 1 dead in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A two-vehicle collision has left one person dead in North Las Vegas. An 18-year-old now faces two charges, one of which is a felony for reckless driving, after crashing into another vehicle with two occupants, killing one. North Las Vegas Police responded to a crash around...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One injured following east valley house fire

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person was injured after trying to escape a house fire Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at around 3:47 p.m. at a residence in the 5000 block of Champions Ave, near Sahara and Nellis. According to the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD), dispatch received reports...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

VIDEO: Evacuation of Fremont Street after shooting

DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Confessions Podcast shot video of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers evacuating people from Fremont Street after a shooting in the area. One person was shot after a fight near the Fremont Street Experience early Monday morning. Las Vegas police say a fight broke...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Garden Hose#Accident#Mlk#Neighbor#Nexstar Media Inc
8newsnow.com

‘What goes around comes around,’ Friend to North Las Vegas hit-and-run victim heartbroken by loss

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A young man was fatally struck during a hit and run in front of his house on Sunday, and residents say that cars usually speed down that block. Bow Jordan, a personal friend of the deceased says he never thought something like this, would happen to someone he knew. “I see it on the news, someone gets hit. I’m like wow that’s unfortunate. But having it happen to someone so close to you, it hits a different part of your heart.”
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDWN

Las Vegas police fatally shoot armed man; woman found dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer has fatally shot a man armed with an edged weapon and a woman was found stabbed to death at the scene. Metro Police say officers were initially called to the scene late Sunday night about an attempted suicide. When police arrived around 11:30 p.m., they say an unresponsive woman was found inside a home along with a man with an edged weapon. Officers say they told the man to drop the weapon, but he refused. Police say the man then moved toward police and he was shot by an officer. They say the man and woman both were pronounced dead at the scene. The names and ages of two weren’t immediately released.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Metro looking for help to locate missing man

LAS VEGAS — Metro police are asking for help locating Joseph Armon, a 54-year-old man who has been missing since approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Metro says he could possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Joseph was last seen near the 3000 block of S. Maryland Parkway […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

California murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a California murder suspect wanted in a homicide from May, San Jose police said. Kenneth Rogers, 38, of Alameda County, California, was wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a woman on May 15, police said. Metro police took...
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD looking for missing man who may be in emotional distress

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) needs your help finding a missing man last seen near the 3000 block of South Maryland Parkway. According to the news release, Joseph Shmuel Armon was last seen wearing an unknown-colored shirt, dark-colored basketball shorts, a grey baseball cap, carrying a grey face mask, and wearing clear-framed glasses.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

UPDATE: Missing endangered adult found safe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Donna Whitlock, a 75-year-old endangered woman. Whitlock was last seen on Sunday (July 3) around 12:45 p.m. near the 4000 block of Los Reyes Court, near Eastern and Harmon. She was last seen...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy