Las Vegas woman fights neighborhood fire with garden hose

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A doorbell camera caught a woman in a north valley neighborhood attempting to protect her home from a fire with a garden hose.

It happened on Tuesday near Lake Mead and MLK boulevards.

The homeowner, Capricha Lane, described the heat as being so intense it burned her hand and leg.

The fire could be seen burning a fence next to the woman’s home in the video. Lane said just out of the camera’s view, there was a pickup truck that was fully engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to her neighbor’s home.

Moments later the sounds of sirens could be heard as firefighters neared the scene.

Once the fire crew arrived Lane was asked to leave her home for safety.

The fire destroyed the neighbor’s home and burned two cars and the fence. The flames did make it to Lane’s home but firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. It’s believed the fire started when sparking jumper cables set some dry grass on fire.

Firefighters told Lane that using a garden hose was admirable but not recommended. A garden hose doesn’t provide enough water to put out a fire of that size.

