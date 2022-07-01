Team Coverage | Several officers shot in eastern Ky. situation

At least six people have been killed and 30 injured in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Illinois, with the gunman still at large several hours on from the attack.Police named Robert E Crimo, 22, as a person of interest in the shooting and took him into custody after an hours-long manhunt around Highland Park.A gunman on a rooftop opened fire during a 4 July parade in the Chicago suburb, sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycle fleeing in terror, said the police.While “several of the deceased victims” died at the scene,...

