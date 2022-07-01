Waco Climate Change Activist speaks out on Supreme Court’s EPA Ruling

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – There is concern as well as celebrations happening across the nation over capital production and climate change.

“This is a huge victory for our American system of government,” said Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General. “Congress needs to be the decider not an unelected bureaucracy. That’s what today’s decision means.”

As work continues in plants and factories, so do problems in the ecosystem.

“They have to be seeing what’s happening with our climate,” said Alan Northcutt, MD; president of Waco Friends of the Climate. “Damage to our crops with worsening drought, famine, [and] wildfires, we’ve already seen this tremendous growth in wildfires in the West.”:

With fire being an outside threat to the human body, increased heat waves can affect our internal organs.

“You know, exacerbate preexisting conditions like heart disease or pulmonary disease,” said Northcutt. “We don’t really often, I think, hear about the number of deaths related to heat waves.”

Northcutt also says the high emission of carbon dioxide affects our breathing when the air quality is moderate in high temperatures.

“That means for certain people who are sensitive to particulate matter or ozone, it can affect their health for certain,” said Northcutt.

Lastly, Northcutt says the number of diseases we see will go up like dengue fever, west nile, and malaria.

“Some of these diseases that we consider tropical as the more temperate areas become warmer, those insects can move further north,” said Northcutt.

