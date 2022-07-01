ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco Climate Change Activist speaks out on Supreme Court’s EPA Ruling

By Runako Gee, Earl Stoudemire
 4 days ago

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – There is concern as well as celebrations happening across the nation over capital production and climate change.

“This is a huge victory for our American system of government,” said Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General. “Congress needs to be the decider not an unelected bureaucracy. That’s what today’s decision means.”

As work continues in plants and factories, so do problems in the ecosystem.

“They have to be seeing what’s happening with our climate,” said Alan Northcutt, MD; president of Waco Friends of the Climate. “Damage to our crops with worsening drought, famine, [and] wildfires, we’ve already seen this tremendous growth in wildfires in the West.”:

With fire being an outside threat to the human body, increased heat waves can affect our internal organs.

“You know, exacerbate preexisting conditions like heart disease or pulmonary disease,” said Northcutt. “We don’t really often, I think, hear about the number of deaths related to heat waves.”

Northcutt also says the high emission of carbon dioxide affects our breathing when the air quality is moderate in high temperatures.

“That means for certain people who are sensitive to particulate matter or ozone, it can affect their health for certain,” said Northcutt.

Lastly, Northcutt says the number of diseases we see will go up like dengue fever, west nile, and malaria.

“Some of these diseases that we consider tropical as the more temperate areas become warmer, those insects can move further north,” said Northcutt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Supreme Court prepares to strike at Biden's climate efforts

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights A new Harvard poll out today reports that 78% of Americans have been impacted by extreme weather events such as heat waves, floods or fires in the past five years, and that more than two-thirds of them now see climate change either as a crisis or a major problem.
The US supreme court has declared war on the Earth's future

In remarks to the first Earth Day gathering in 1970, the Maine senator Edmund Muskie made the case for the Clean Air Act – a bill he helped draft – in stark terms. "There is no space command center, ready to give us precise instruction and alternate solutions for survival on our spaceship Earth," he told the crowd. "Our nation – and our world – hang together by tenuous bonds which are strained as they have never been strained before – and as they must never be strained again. We cannot survive an undeclared war on our future."
Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple.
Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said
Supreme Court Starts Gutting EPA; Could Your Car's Emissions Be Next?

Supreme Court says, essentially, that the EPA can't regulate pollution. Earlier the same week, EPA put a guy in jail for a year for selling emissions defeat devices. Maybe he should appeal to the Supreme Court. Does this mean EPA will eventually eliminate auto emissions?
Supreme Court ruling in EPA case a 'win' for KY, AG says

(The Center Square) – Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding the Environmental Protection Agency not having the power to mandate coal-powered electricity plants to either reduce their production or subsidize gas-, wind- or solar-powered plants is a "win" for Kentucky, according to the state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Supreme Court Crimps Biden's Climate Agenda With Limits on EPA

A deeply divided US Supreme Court dealt a major blow to President Joe Biden 's climate-change agenda, restricting the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to curb power-plant emissions and saying Congress would have to act to give the agency more authority. The 6-3 ruling interpreting the US Clean Air
US Supreme Court Kneecaps The EPA

What it means for the auto industry moving forward…. I've been watching the West Virginia v. EPA case in front of the United States Supreme Court closely since it not only impacts EPA enforcement practices but how other Federal Executive agencies broadly interpret and enforce laws written by Congress. The 6-3 decision handed down on the morning of June 30 will have a noticeable effect on many areas of life, including the auto industry, which I feel will be overwhelmingly positive.
How Charles Koch Purchased the Supreme Court's EPA Decision

Today's 6-3 Supreme Court decision restricting the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate carbon emissions will benefit power plants and fossil fuel companies throughout the U.S. and profoundly hobble the government's ability to address the worsening climate catastrophe.
