Review: Mile High Spirits Cuidado Imported Tequila Blanco

Roc Primeur Bordeaux, France 2021 (£13.99, or £11.99 as part of a mixed case of 12, Laithwaites) For obvious reasons, the pandemic was a busy time for wine online, with sales by some of the bigger players rising by as much as 300% during the various lockdowns. If many of us have now gone back to pre-pandemic ways of buying wine, it seems plenty have stuck with their online habit, just as Zooms and Teams have (for better or worse) replaced a lot of in-person meetings. Appropriately enough, the biggest player in this sector – Laithwaites – conducted its latest press tasting online, sending out samples and getting its team of wine buyers to discuss their choices via video. I enjoyed the small selection from the retailer’s 1,200-bottle range I tried at home, which included two from the region with which the company first made its name, Bordeaux. Roc Primeur is a lively very modern, youthful, fresh chillable, cassis-scented red; and Château le Coin Sauvignon Gris 2021 (£12.99) is a nicely weighted but scintillating white peach and grapefruit flavoured white.

DRINKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO