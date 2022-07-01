Meridian Public Schools holds meeting to discuss bond issue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday, it is the 4th of July. We are looking at heavy downpours of rain throughout the day today. A spotty shower is possible as early as 11am, but thunderstorms roll into the area shortly after. Near Neshoba, Kemper, and parts of Newton and Lauderdale county are expected to get some heavy rain in the are by 12PM today. The storms will make there way east headed into Clarke, and Choctaw The storms are expected to last until about 8pm. A lingering shower or two is possible as we head into the overnight hours. Our high temperatures for today are in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO