Meridian Public Schools holds meeting to discuss bond issue
By Ross McLeod
WTOK-TV
4 days ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A meeting was held Thursday to discuss a proposed bond issue for the Meridian Public School District. The architect and the superintendent brought forward much-needed information about how the money would be spent....
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian hosted its annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Bonita Lakes this evening. Tents, chairs, and tailgates were filled with people who were ready for a colorful display of the booming fireworks. People from all over the city came to enjoy the show, fair food, and quality time with their families while celebrating the birth of this nation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The sound of fireworks will be ringing throughout our area to celebrate the Fourth of July. Fireworks can be dangerous, so there are important safety tips you should follow to have an enjoyable fireworks experience. Owner of Tates Fireworks, Jeff Tate said his most important tip...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A year ago, the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian brought an experience like no other to the Queen City. Now, one Executive Director who helped start it all says goodbye but leaves behind a legacy that no one will ever forget. “I can’t help but play,” said MCM-Meridian...
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West AlabamaWorks! has partnered with the City of Livingston and the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce to host a hiring event Thursday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Livingston Civic Center, 101 Country Club Road. “If you need a job or if...
MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation conducted by the United States Department of Labor (DOL) led to the recovery of $285,000 in back wages for employees at two poultry processing plants in Morton. DOL investigators determined that employers at A&B Foods and PH Food denied 313 workers minimum wage and overtime pay. The investigation determined […]
Effective June 30, Internattional, Inc., the subcontractor for MetroNet, is no longer authorized to perform work in Meridian Township due to repeated public safety concerns. On June 28, 2022, Meridian Township Fire Department and Department of Public Works responded to a gas leak on Hickorywood Drive in Okemos caused by underground drilling being performed by Internattional Inc.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tons of classic and exotic cars cruised to the Lauderdale County Agri-Center as car lovers got to show off their hot rides. The old school and new school car show made its way back to Meridian. Over 40 car lovers popped their hoods, revved up their engines, and fellowshipped with one another. The event organizer of the car show, James Petters said he wanted to bring the car community together while spreading positivity in the city.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday, it is the 4th of July. We are looking at heavy downpours of rain throughout the day today. A spotty shower is possible as early as 11am, but thunderstorms roll into the area shortly after. Near Neshoba, Kemper, and parts of Newton and Lauderdale county are expected to get some heavy rain in the are by 12PM today. The storms will make there way east headed into Clarke, and Choctaw The storms are expected to last until about 8pm. A lingering shower or two is possible as we head into the overnight hours. Our high temperatures for today are in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in July. The MAX hosted a Christmas in July event as a part of their 1st Saturday events. Parents and children could participate in many family-friendly activities like creating chalk pastel fireworks. Christmas cookies, popcorn, lemonade, and water were also available. Children were also able to play lawn games and listen to some Christmas tunes in the courtyard. Parents saw the day as a fun way to beat the summer heat.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Noxubee County Sheriff Department has made an arrest for a Friday morning shooting that happened on 13 Willie Road in Shuqualak. 36-year-old Donald Smith Jr. was taken into custody. Bond is set at $2,500. We are still learning more about this incident. We’ll release more...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More showers and storms danced across our area for the holiday, but the rain should taper-off for most areas shortly after sunset. Hopefully, any fireworks events tonight will be able to go off without any issues. Tuesday, expect more of the same with scattered showers & storms and highs in the low 90s. Areas with rain will get a nice cool down, but it’ll remain very muggy. So, areas without much rain will have to deal with heat indices near 105 (which has prompted some heat alerts for parts of our area on Tuesday).
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman killed in the crash on Moselle-Seminary Road at Stewart Drive in Moselle has been identified. The Jones County Coroner’s Office reports that Brenda Carlisle-Guinn, 49 of Ellisville, died at the scene of the crash. The next-of-kin has been notified. According to the...
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Eutaw are investigating after two people were killed in a double shooting on June 29. Greene County Coroner Ron Smith said this happened around 5:30 p.m. on County Road 53. The victims died at Greene County Hospital. Authorities say a suspect is in custody.
6:00 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to Hillcrest Apartments on Church Street for a loud music complaint. 6:01 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to bring a portable breathalyzer to the Silver Star Casino for possible underage drinking. 9:43 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a burglar...
2:11 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Horse Shoe Road. 9:32 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress on South Valley Street. 10:25 a.m. –7:40 a.m. – Leake...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Stay tuned, as there very well might be two super conferences in college sports coming really soon to a college near you. The startling news in the world of sports on Friday was that USC and UCLA will leave the Pacific Athletic Conference and are heading smack into the heart of America to join the Big 10 Conference in 2024. This news topped the magnitude of 10 on the Ricker Scale. This strategic move by the longtime members of the PAC-12, who have been around since 1913, was a bigger shock to college sports than Oklahoma and Texas escaping to the Southeastern Conference last summer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It’s the holiday weekend and as many of you plan to travel don’t forget the rain gear as much of the south scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be the story. The risk for severe storms is very low but local downpours and flash flooding can be a concern in some systems.
A Walnut Grove man has been arrested and charged with molesting a vulnerable adult after an incident at the Pearl River Resort over the weekend. The man, Michael A. Talbert, 38, of 488 Allen Lane, Walnut Grove, was arrested and charged with molesting a vulnerable adult, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, the authorities said.
Two accused drug dealers are among 21 arrests made so far by the Philadelphia Police Department in conjunction with an ongoing narcotics investigation over the last several months, Police Chief Eric Lyons said. The meth, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana arrests range from sale of controlled substances, possession of controlled...
An Okalona man is in custody after he stole fuel, catalytic converters and a number of tools from at least three vehicles in one of the casino parking lots on Thursday, Sheriff Eric Calrk said. Douglas Kimble, 47, of 299 Hawkins Street, Okalona was arrested and charged with grand larceny...
