Doughboys take wild win over Axmen

ERWIN - Mr. David Gerald Lingerfelt, age 74, 111 Pippin Hollow Rd., Erwin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Center on Aging and Health in Erwin. David was a lifelong resident of Erwin. Before his retirement, he proudly contributed to local industry through employment at Industrial Garment, Red Kap, and Morrill Motors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, archery, biking, bowling, good country music, and all the elements of the outdoors and nature. Many relatives and friends learned to fish or hunt under David's guidance. He was an avid gardener and fruit tree arborist who shared his abundant harvest of tomatoes, cherries, apples, peaches, grapes, and pears with everyone. Most of all, he loved to make his friends and family laugh; he sincerely enjoyed creating smiles and sharing his good will with everyone he encountered. He was truly a generous man who would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. He was a man full of encouragement even in the most difficult of times.

ERWIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO