Johnson City, TN

Doughboys take wild win over Axmen

By Tanner Cook
Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY — After blowing the lead twice in Thursday’s Appalachian League baseball game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, the Johnson City club still managed to find a way to win. The Doughboys (12-14) won 12-11 thanks to a throwing error by Kingsport third baseman Payton Allen...

