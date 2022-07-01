ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Executive lures clinic employees through ad campaign

By Skyler Sales
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich originally spoke out in favor of abortion rights when the news first broke that the landmark Roe v Wade ruling was overturned.

“We thought we should you know, remind people that there are women who don’t have to be subjected to the kind of draconian rule that’s been proposed in Texas and there are places like Montgomery County where women are actually respected,” Elrich said.

WV men say they will consider vasectomies

To get that message across borders, Elrich said he wants to launch an ad campaign to let abortion providers know they are welcome here since their states have shut down abortion services.

Elrich also plans to offer incentives to make the move enticing.

“From job creation incentives to move grants, and so they would be eligible for all those things if they come here,” Elrich said. “So we think we can offer a package of incentives that they would find attractive.”

Shannon Brewer is the director of the women’s health organization in Jackson Mississippi. After the court decision was announced she was prepared to move to New Mexico to help women in need of service but she says she also did it to protect her employees.

“The reasons for picking las cruces is because we knew that we anticipate a lot of patients who are going to need surgical procedures also, and our plans are to do medical procedures, surgical procedures, family planning, and birth control,” Brewer explained.

“We want to send the message that, collectively, there are enough of us who believe that we should protect our women that we’re willing to take the stand and do things that Texas might feel in other states might feel are impactful,” Elrich said.

Elrich has also pledged one million dollars for nonprofits and organizations that provide reproductive services, including those who will be able to provide abortions under a new Maryland state law.

That law grants permission to nurses and other health care providers to offer abortions in medical settings. It goes into effect July 1st.

Maryland Reporter

Maryland gives no voice to independent voters

This an updated version of a column that runs in the July issue of The Business Monthly covering Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Mail-in balloting is already underway for the July 19 primary and early voting in person begins Thursday, July 7. But for independent voters – called “unaffiliated” in state law – and members of third parties – people who choose not to register as a Democrat or Republican — there is not much reason to vote.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Trucker convoys block traffic along DC area highways

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Police monitored D.C. highways Monday morning after two separate truck convoys blocked traffic along I-270 and I-95. Maryland State Police say they responded to two traffic incidents around 8:15 a.m. on the Fourth of July. One group of truckers blocked I-270 just before I-370. Another group blocked southbound I-95 just south of route 198. No arrests were made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Washington

New Laws Take Effect July 1 in DC, Maryland and Virginia

New laws go into effect in the D.C. area on Friday, July 1, 2022 related to minimum wage, alcohol, gas taxes and more. Here’s a rundown. New Law in Washington, D.C. Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage in D.C. will rise from $15.20 to $16.10 per hour for all workers, regardless of employer size. For tipped workers, such as servers, the base minimum wage will increase from $5.05 to $5.35 per hour. Employers of tipped workers must also pay the difference if an employee's tips and base minimum wage do not reach D.C.’s $16.10 minimum wage.
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

‘The Life and Hats of Milliner Mae Reeves: A Conversation with Her Daughter, Donna Limerick’ to be Presented by Montgomery History on Tuesday, July 5

One of the many extraordinary exhibits in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is Mae’s Millinery Shop. Lifted nearly complete from its original home in Philadelphia, it is now recognized as a historical treasure. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, “The Life and Hats of Milliner Mae Reeves” will be featured in a free online presentation from Montgomery History.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Residents Petition to Stop the Use of Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers

It seems like it's hard to get a break sometimes from noise in Alexandria, but there may be some relief on the horizon. Local police may now pull over cars for being excessively loud, Rep. Don Beyer helped launch a helicopter noise complaint system — and now a group of residents are going after leaf blowers.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
