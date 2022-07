If you're considering sober living in Boynton Beach Florida, there are a few things to consider. While many halfway houses have similar amenities, some have more specialized offerings. In addition, halfway houses are also known as transitional homes, and they have onsite nurses and house managers who monitor residents and offer assistance. They also conduct random and daily drug testing and check bags and other personal belongings, as well as serve as a friend and therapist during the early stages of recovery.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO