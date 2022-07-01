Multi-vehicle crash turns fatal in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday on the cross street of Lancaster Pike and Pennsy Road in Providence Township. According to a release on social media, the deputy coroner responded to the scene at 7:42...
TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County identified a man killed in a pickup truck crash Saturday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Mountain Road in Tilden Township. Police said the truck went off the road while rounding a curve. The vehicle crashed...
An area of Columbia Avenue lost power around 2 a.m. Sunday following a roll-over crash hit a utility pole. The road was shut down between Abbeyville Road and Jackson Drive while PPL worked to restore power. Fire officials on the scene said it was a single vehicle crash. There is...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On June 24 at approximately 7:55 a.m. the East Pennsboro Township Police (EPTP) responded to a fight near Holtz Road and Tower Road in Enola. When the officers arrived they saw a man on a motorcycle who fled the scene at a high speed.
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred during the evening hours of Saturday, July 2. Police say that the accident occurred around 10:16 p.m. at the Ephrata Borough Grater Park at 300 Cocalico Street. Officers discovered a light pole at the park was knocked over with damage to the pole, the light, and the base.
Carlisle police have charged a man with selling the drugs that caused another man to fatally overdose earlier this year. The 24-year-old man was found dead Feb. 11 in a hotel room on South Hanover Street, Carlisle police said. The man, who police did not publicly identify, reportedly died of fentanyl toxicity.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Around 4 p.m., on July 1, Ephrata Police were called to a crash involving a bicyclist and vehicle at the intersection of East Main St. and Washington Ave. A police investigation revealed a local resident was on the sidewalk riding his bike when they rode...
HAMBURG, Pa. - A multi-vehicle accident in Berks County on sent one person to the hospital and caused a vehicle to enter the lot of a car dealership. Police say the crash happened around 10 a.m. Saturday on Route 61 at S. 4th Street in Hamburg. Police tell 69 News...
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Two suspects are being sought by police after robbing two Lancaster County Target stores. Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 25th, a man and woman entered Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township and pushed out over $480.00 worth of merchandise. While passing points of sale, the female suspect held an open knife in her hand and threatened a Target employee. The pair fled the scene in an older model gold sedan, possibly a Honda Accord with a dent in the driver side rear door. Immediately following the robbery, the two committed a second retail theft around 9:30 p.m. at the Target in Warwick Township. Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects and their vehicle. Anyone recognizing the suspects or the vehicle is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to a spokesperson for the city of Harrisburg, a fight broke out during the Fourth of July celebration on Monday night. The incident occurred at the intersection of Front and Walnut streets around 9:30 p.m. Among the large groups in the crowd, one started a...
KULPMONT, Pa. — Authorities say at least one home is destroyed after a fire on Lamplight Acres in Kulpmont early Monday morning. Calls started coming in after midnight. Officials have not said if anybody is hurt. It's too early to tell what started the fire in Northumberland County. See...
An armed man stole a dozen books from a Carlisle library this weekend in broad daylight, police said. The man, who is reportedly in his 30s or 40s, was carrying a knife when he walked into Bosler Memorial Library around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, police said. Police said the man put...
LANCASTER, Pa. — A 14-year-old juvenile crashed a car they were driving when they left the roadway and struck the side of an unoccupied garage. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the scene mid-Friday morning. The damage, which occurred on the 700 block of Hopeland Road...
