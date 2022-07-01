ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Multi-vehicle crash turns fatal in Lancaster County

WGAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County that left one...

www.wgal.com

WFMZ-TV Online

One person killed in rollover crash in Berks County

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County identified a man killed in a pickup truck crash Saturday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Mountain Road in Tilden Township. Police said the truck went off the road while rounding a curve. The vehicle crashed...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigate cause of Lancaster Township crash

An area of Columbia Avenue lost power around 2 a.m. Sunday following a roll-over crash hit a utility pole. The road was shut down between Abbeyville Road and Jackson Drive while PPL worked to restore power. Fire officials on the scene said it was a single vehicle crash. There is...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Mechanicsburg man charged with harassment, fleeing police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On June 24 at approximately 7:55 a.m. the East Pennsboro Township Police (EPTP) responded to a fight near Holtz Road and Tower Road in Enola. When the officers arrived they saw a man on a motorcycle who fled the scene at a high speed.
abc27.com

Hit and run damages light pole in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred during the evening hours of Saturday, July 2. Police say that the accident occurred around 10:16 p.m. at the Ephrata Borough Grater Park at 300 Cocalico Street. Officers discovered a light pole at the park was knocked over with damage to the pole, the light, and the base.
EPHRATA, PA
local21news.com

Police investigate hit and run accident at local park, seek identity of suspect

Lancaster County, PA — Ephrata Police are investigating a hit and run accident which occurred Saturday evening around 10:15pm involving a pick-up truck striking a light pole at Ephrata Borough Grater Park, 300 Cocalico Street., Ephrata. Police say they discovered a light pole at the park was knocked over...
Mercury

Driver, 26, killed in northern Berks crash

A Shoemakersville man was killed in a weekend crash in Tilden Township, police announced Sunday. Norris Stanley Carl, 26, was transported to Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital in Orwigsburg, where he was pronounced dead after the Saturday night crash in the 2200 block of Mountain Road, according to Tilden police Chief William J. McEllroy III.
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Bicyclist riding at fast speed injured after hitting vehicle, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Around 4 p.m., on July 1, Ephrata Police were called to a crash involving a bicyclist and vehicle at the intersection of East Main St. and Washington Ave. A police investigation revealed a local resident was on the sidewalk riding his bike when they rode...
wdac.com

Suspects Rob Lancaster County Target Stores

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Two suspects are being sought by police after robbing two Lancaster County Target stores. Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 25th, a man and woman entered Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township and pushed out over $480.00 worth of merchandise. While passing points of sale, the female suspect held an open knife in her hand and threatened a Target employee. The pair fled the scene in an older model gold sedan, possibly a Honda Accord with a dent in the driver side rear door. Immediately following the robbery, the two committed a second retail theft around 9:30 p.m. at the Target in Warwick Township. Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects and their vehicle. Anyone recognizing the suspects or the vehicle is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.
WGAL

Fourth of July celebration in Harrisburg leads to fight; no shots fired

HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to a spokesperson for the city of Harrisburg, a fight broke out during the Fourth of July celebration on Monday night. The incident occurred at the intersection of Front and Walnut streets around 9:30 p.m. Among the large groups in the crowd, one started a...
abc27.com

Harrisburg City fight causes panic, no shots fired

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fears of a shooting in downtown Harrisburg sent hundreds of people running Monday night just before the city’s fireworks display started around 9:30 p.m. Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter confirmed that a fight broke out between multiple juveniles near Front and Walnut Streets. Carter...
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Bicyclist injured after accident in Ephrata

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.5.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.4.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.4.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.1.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.1.22 (4:30 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6/30.
EPHRATA, PA

