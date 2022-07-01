ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: San Antonio takes its first series win over Midland

 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – The Midland Rockhounds fall to the Padres double-A affiliate, San Antonio, in game three of the series 3-2.

Following Friday’s game between Midland and San Antonio, the Rockhounds will be putting on a firework show to celebrate the holiday weekend.

