Thunder's Mike Muscala: Re-signs with OKC

Eleven months ago, Otto Porter Jr. entered free agency as something of a wild card. Every executive in the NBA knew what he could do when healthy, but nobody could count on him being healthy. Due to foot and back injuries, he'd played 28 games in the 2020-21 season, and only half that number in the previous one. If you have already forgotten that he was ever a member of the Orlando Magic, it's because, after they acquired him about 15 months ago, he only appeared in three games for them.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO