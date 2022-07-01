ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Re-signs with OKC

Muscala (ankle) agreed to sign a one-year, vet minimum contact with the Thunder...

CBS Sports

Suns' Jock Landale: Traded to Suns

Landale was traded from the Hawks to the Suns on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Landale ended up on the Hawks in the trade between Atlanta and San Antonio that resulted in Dejounte Murray heading to the Eastern Conference. He played 54 games as a 26-year-old rookie last season and averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.9 minutes. He may not be an every-game player for the Suns, though that could depend on whether Deandre Ayton returns.
CBS Sports

An ideal fit for Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. leaves Warriors, putting NBA champs in a precarious place

Eleven months ago, Otto Porter Jr. entered free agency as something of a wild card. Every executive in the NBA knew what he could do when healthy, but nobody could count on him being healthy. Due to foot and back injuries, he'd played 28 games in the 2020-21 season, and only half that number in the previous one. If you have already forgotten that he was ever a member of the Orlando Magic, it's because, after they acquired him about 15 months ago, he only appeared in three games for them.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not part of Monday's lineup

Peralta is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. Peralta went 9-for-23 (.391) with three home runs and eight RBI over his last seven games, but as is generally a case when a left-hander is on the mound for the opponent, he will open on the bench with Carlos Rodon taking the ball for the Giants. Cooper Hummel will cover left field in Peralta's place.
CBS Sports

Braves' Tyler Matzek: Ready to return

Matzek (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Monday. Matzek has been out since injuring his shoulder in mid-May, but he completed a rehab assignment and is ready to pitch for the big club again. Matzek had a couple subpar outings earlier in the season, but he also picked up six holds, and it should not be long before he reclaims a key spot in Atlanta's bullpen.
CBS Sports

2022 NBA free agency rumors: Live updates as Zach Lavine, Bulls agree on max deal; Knicks, Celtics make moves

NBA free agency is moving along swiftly after starting Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, when teams could start negotiating deals with players. However, contracts won't actually be official until the moratorium period is lifted on July 6. Hours before free agency officially kicked off, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. One of the NBA's biggest superstars is now set to change teams this summer, and K.D.'s trade request will undoubtedly impact how teams handle their offseason business.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jose Trevino: On bench for nightcap

Trevino isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland. Trevino started behind the dish during Saturday's matinee and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run. Kyle Higashioka is taking over at catcher and batting ninth in the second game.
CBS Sports

NBA offseason winners and losers: Rockets loving the Brooklyn chaos, Jazz set up for multiple rebuild routes

One thing not a lot of people are talking about with all the Brooklyn Nets drama is how much the Rockets stand to benefit. Houston owns Brooklyn's 2024 and 2026 first-round picks as well as the right to swap first-round picks with the Nets in 2023, 2025 and 2027. If the Nets get worse, which looks like a certainty once Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are traded, those picks that Houston owns suddenly become a lot more valuable.
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Retreats to bench Saturday

Abrams isn't starting Saturday against the Dodgers. Abrams will get a breather after drawing 11 consecutive starts. During that time, he hit .231 with two doubles, three runs and three RBI. Ha-Seong Kim is taking over at shortstop and batting seventh Saturday.
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Reinstated from injured list

Rosario (eye) was activated from the injured list Monday. Rosario appeared in eight games with Triple-A Gwinnett as part of a rehab assignment, and he is now ready to rejoin the big club. Rosario had a rough go of it at the plate early on, but Atlanta is hoping that the eye procedure he underwent several weeks back will help get him on the right path.
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Mengden: Outrighted to Triple-A

Mengden was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Mengden joined the major-league roster as a replacement player after Joel Payamps (illness) landed on the COVID-19 injured list, but he'll head back to the minors after Payamps was activated Saturday. Mengden made four relief appearances during his time in the majors, and he posted a 2.08 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with one save in 4.1 innings.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Exits Sunday's game

Kimbrel exited Sunday's game against the Padres in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent back injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kimbrel was hit by a comebacker with one out in the top of the ninth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed by a trainer after he gave up a double and a single to the next two batters. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss time remains to be seen.
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Progressing slowly in recovery

Manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that Brantley (shoulder) hasn't yet resumed hitting, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley landed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort Tuesday, and Baker said that the injury has "responded kind of slow" so far. Baker acknowledged that Brantley might not be able to return when first eligible July 7, and the team figures to take a cautious approach to prevent a more significant injury.
