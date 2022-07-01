ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Archbishop Listecki marks 'correction' for abortion; not all Catholics agree

By Bruce Harrison
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aY8L4_0gRbuCA100

The leader of the Catholic Church in Milwaukee held a special mass on Thursday to recognize the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

At St. Dominic Catholic Parish in Brookfield, Archbishop Jerome Listecki of the Milwaukee Archdiocese said the Supreme Court's decision was not a victory. It did not outlaw abortion.

"It's a correction, a correction that there isn't a constitutional protection for abortion," he said.

During his homily, Listecki asked the congregation to remember the millions of lives, he said, lost to abortion.

“The direct taking of an innocent life in the Catholic Church is always understood to be an intrinsic evil," he said. "Those are our citizens. Those are our brothers and sisters."

Listecki said he doesn't see this as a loss of rights for women, because the right is not guaranteed in the constitution.

"I would say there are two rights. The right of the unborn, as well as the right of women. I would say there is a choice to be able to have that life, to bring that life to fruition," said Listecki.

Listecki stressed that more focus needs to be placed on support — both within the church and outside — for women to maintain their pregnancies.

But not all Catholics share the same views.

“It’s so important to point out that the churches teaching on sexuality, on reproductive health, all of the teachings, were solely developed by men and men who took a vow of celibacy," said Jamie Manson, president of Catholics for Choice.

The churches teachings have changed, she said, and many of Catholic's today support choice.

“There’s a real opening for a conversation there, that we’d like to have with the hierarchy," said Manson. "And we would really ask them to reckon with the science behind fertilized eggs. We would ask them to consider not just the fetus, but the value of the woman who is carrying a pregnancy.”

Manson questioned whether the Catholic Church is truly prepared for the impact of Roe's overturning.

"I don't think the Catholic Church has really reckoned with what a post-Roe world means, and I know for a fact they do not have the means to support them [babies and mothers]," said Manson.

Listecki did suggest abortion isn't always avoidable.

"There are some types of almost extreme, extreme situations," he said, including certain situations to save the life of the mother.

But the church's goal is to prevent all abortions, and it's hoping the states that still allow it move to further restrict abortion rights.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 14

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Mass after Roe ruling, 'prayers for 63M lives lost to abortion'

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - In the week since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it’s been an emotional time for many. While protestors are expressing anger and frustration, others feel hopeful. "You’ve got to remember, many pro-lifers never thought this day would occur," said Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki.
BROOKFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Brookfield, WI
Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Brookfield, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
wuwm.com

Black trans women in Milwaukee honor memory of their sister Brazil Johnson

A 28-year-old Black transgender woman named Brazil Johnson was recently killed in Milwaukee near West Garfield and North Teutonia avenues. Violence against transgender people disproportionately affects trans people of color according to the Human Rights Campaign. In 2021, the group reported nearly 60 deaths of transgender or gender non-conforming people, and majority were Black and Latinx transgender women.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Catholics#The Catholic Church#The Milwaukee Archdiocese#The Supreme Court
Maryland Daily Record

Paul Ryan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Joseph A. Craig High School. Wife/Spouse Name: Janna Ryan (m. 2000) Kids/Children Name: Charles Ryan, Samuel Ryan, Elizabeth Ryan. Paul Davis Ryan is an eminent politician in America who was in service of the ‘United States House of Representatives. Notably, he is the ‘54th Speaker in the US House of Representatives. During his active career days, he got nominated to be the Vice President of the ‘Republican Party. He eventually decided to retire when he was 48 years old. He sincerely believes that he “achieved a heck of a lot” as a speaker of the house.
JANESVILLE, WI
wpr.org

Milwaukee Public Schools require federal college aid application before graduation

Hoping to encourage more students to pursue college, Milwaukee Public Schools will require completion of federal financial aid applications before graduation. In a unanimous vote, members of the Milwaukee County Board of School Directors approved a recommendation that FAFSA applications be added to existing graduation requirements. During a board committee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

LaCrosse joins Wisconsin cities banning gay conversion therapy, but practice remains legal in rest of state

Although Wisconsin is home to the first openly-gay U.S. Senator, the state lags behind many others in its protection of LGBTQ people. In fact, the Wisconsin legislature has taken steps to enshrine the practice of gay conversion therapy, a practice that uses a variety of techniques meant to change someone’s sexuality, which can lead to psychological damage and suicide.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
wtaq.com

Milwaukee May Win 2024 RNC by Default… Here’s Why

NASHVILLE, TN (WSAU-WRN) — The only other city competing for the 2024 Republican National Convention may remove itself from the running this week, leaving Milwaukee as the only remaining bidder. Reports out of Nashville, TN indicate that there is no guarantee that the Metro Council will sign off on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan PD asks for patience as thousands expected at lakefront

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sheboygan wants those planning on celebrating to know certain rules regarding alcohol, boats and bonfires ahead of the Fourth of July. The Sheboygan Police Department wanted to remind those planning to celebrate in the city. Authorities mention that thousands are expected at the lakefront area.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy