Local dance team needs help getting to New York for big competition

When it comes to practicing through the elements, including a 90 degree day, Toxic Crew Elite Force shows up and shows out.

Behind Washington Park, the old amphitheater is the stage where Roger Winston and his dancers call home.

"It's a way to release pain," Winston said.

"I just love anything that keeps me from violence," said Tyqwon Williams, team co-captain.

Winston said dancing is an outlet for his team, but they found themselves caught in the middle of an unsafe situation due to not having a safe studio to practice in.

"One time we were out there practicing getting ready for a big competition and we heard (a) shooting in the area," Winston said.

Winston didn't allow that to stop the team from reaching new heights, like performing in New York at the Showtime at the Apollo.

"There were times when I had to go into rent money just to make sure I made these kids happy," Winston said.

Co-captain Casino Price smiled as he recounted the day they found out about going to New York.

"Kids my age don't get too many opportunities," Price stated. "It's a pretty good opportunity for us to be going to New York."

With a little more than a month left until the competition, the team is looking to the community to help get them to New York.

"It's not just about competitions with me, it's more so about getting them a name," Winston smiled.

He said pushing the team to greatness in dance and in life is his end goal.

To help the team get to New York, you can donate by clicking here .

