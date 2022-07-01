ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond mom holding cookout to honor son who was killed last 4th of July

By Jon Burkett
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCw0T_0gRbu9b500

RICHMOND, Va. -- Laron Harrison was one of four people murdered in Central Virginia last year on the July 4th weekend.

It was one of the most violent weekends in Metro Richmond history and was also one that changed Latrice Harrison's life forever.

Right inside his sister's Fairfield home on July 4, 2021, Richmond Police say Jamaal Pointer killed 32-year-old Harrison. The victim's mom said that the two were supposedly friends.

"I remember getting a call around 10 saying he was shot on the floor of my daughter's home."

Harrison, a father, loved his little boy. He has since turned eight but at a vigil last year, he shared heartbreaking words.

"I miss him very much and wish he was here right now."

In memory of Laron, his mom, Latrice Harrison, is planning a cookout on Saturday and asking grieving families to bring pictures of their loved ones who were lost to violence.

"I want to reach out to everyone who has dealt with that in hopes that we can join together and be there for each other," Harrison said.

It's part of what she calls a pain that will never go away.

"It's like if you lose a mother, you don't want to face Mother's Day. It's the same thing. You don't want to face the holiday because that particular day, you're normally cooking out and spending time with family."

Latrice said July 4th will forever be bittersweet.

It's both her daughter's birthday and the day her son died.

She acknowledges that some days are harder than others but her end game is strong.

"I've forgiven the person. I can't hold that because if something happens to me, I want to be able to see my son again. I can't hold that in."

Pointer is due in court in September for the murder trial.

Harrison said she will be there with other family members.

The community cookout will be on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m at 2843 Hathaway Road off Forest Hill Avenue.

